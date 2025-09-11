Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk fatally shot at Utah college, suspect released after questioning

Turning Point USA executive director Charlie Kirk speaks during Turning Point USA's AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center on December 22, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona (Image via Getty)

A suspect was questioned in relation to media personality and commentator Charlie Kirk’s fatal shooting at Utah college campus on September 10. Kirk, who was speaking at his “Prove Me Wrong” event during his American Comeback Tour at Utah Valley University, was fired at 20 minutes into the session and was shot in the neck.

A person of interest in relation to the tragic event was taken into custody for questioning. The Director of FBI, Kash Patel, confirmed that a subject was being held in relation to the case, and wrote in a post on X,

“The subject for the horrific shooting today that took the life of Charlie Kirk is now in custody. Thank you to the local and state authorities in Utah for your partnership with @fbi. We will provide updates when able.”

Later, Patel shared that the person of interest had been released from the custody of law enforcement after questioning. Confirming the release in a post on X, he wrote,

“The subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement. Our investigation continues and we will continue to release information in interest of transparency”

The subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement. Our investigation continues and we will continue to release information in interest of transparency https://t.co/YXsG6YpFR5 — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 10, 2025

Ellen Treanor, a university spokesperson said that Kirk was likely shot from a building, Losee Center, around 200 yards away from where he was speaking, as per People Magazine.

At the time, the university also stated that no suspect in the shooting had been taken into custody, while adding that the campus remained closed in wake of the tragic incident.

Before the confirmations received by Patel and the university, reports circulated about a person of interest in all black and tactical gear, as per another report by People Magazine.

Dispatch audio that the news outlet obtained mentioned an individual in tactical gear, black clothing and a long gun, with another audio talking about a person with aviator glasses and long hair.

The FBI is supporting the investigation into Charlie Kirk’s fatal shooting

The FBI released a statement via Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls on X, and pledged full support to state and local law enforcement investigation the incident.

Bohls provided information on the resources that the FBI had dedicated to the investigation, and wrote,

“As soon as we heard about the shooting, special agents and personnel from the Salt Lake City Field Office responded immediately. We have full resources devoted to this investigation, including tactical, operational, investigative and intelligence. To be clear, the FBI will fully support and co-lead this investigation alongside our partners.”

In the caption of the post on X, the FBI also urged people with information or media related to the incident to upload the files to a database for sharing tips with the FBI.

The FBI is working alongside our local and state law enforcement partners in Utah to fully investigate and seek justice in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Anyone with information, photos, and video from the incident can help the FBI identity more… pic.twitter.com/JEQ22lIwfv — FBI (@FBI) September 11, 2025

The death of Charlie Kirk was also referred to in a post on Truth Social by President Donald Trump. In the post, the President wrote a tribute for the conservative commentator and remarked,

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

Donald Trump had previously worked with Kirk on matters of education during the campaign for the 2020 presidential election, as per People Magazine,