Charlotte Mayor slams people sharing Iryna Zarutska attack video as suspect Decarlos Brown arrested

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles (Image via Instagram/@vilylesclt)

The heartbreaking murder of Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee, has devastated the Charlotte community and created national news. Zarutska fled the war in Ukraine in search of safety and a fresh start in Charlotte, where she was fatally stabbed while riding the Lynx Blue Line light rail on August 22.

The police arrested a man with a long criminal history, named Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, in connection with the murder.

The release of the footage of the entire attack sent shockwaves and intense outrage, and unease about the sharing of the video. Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles issued a statement characterizing Zarutska's death as a "senseless and tragic loss." Lyles urged people to not repost the video of the attack in respect for the victim's family.

"The video of the heartbreaking attack that took Iryna Zarutska’s life is now public. I want to thank our media partners and community members who have chosen not to repost or share the footage out of respect for Iryna’s family,” Vi Lyles said in a statement.

BREAKING - In a statement on the Charlotte light rail incident, Democrat Mayor Vi Lyles insists the city cannot “arrest our way out of issues” like this, failing to mention the victim, Iryna Zarutska, even once and showing more concern for the perpetrator’s homeless status. pic.twitter.com/rChTP07hQL — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) September 6, 2025

In the aftermath of the tragedy, friends and supporters have rallied for Zarutska’s family. A GoFundMe page established by the family has already raised over $40,000 towards funeral and related expenses. The page describes Zarutska as a person who had just moved to the U.S.

"Ira recently came to America, escaping the war and dreaming of a new life. Unfortunately, her life was tragically cut short," the campaign read.

In addition, a grassroots organized online campaign, “Justice for Iryna,” has come into play calling for greater awareness of the case and for supporting Zarutska's grieving family.

A look into the viral video and the suspect and his criminal record

Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) surveillance video shows Iryna Zarutska getting on the train in her pizzeria uniform at 9:46 p.m. and sitting while she looked at her phone.

Decarlos Brown sat immediately behind Zarutska. Just four minutes after Zarutska boarded the train, police said Brown produced a folding knife and lunged forward stabbing Zarutska three times, at least once in the neck.

The video shows the horrifying aftermath of Iryna Zarutska collapsing on her seat as Brown took off his sweatshirt and waited near the doors of the train. Investigators said passengers began reporting that they noticed blood on Brown before he exited at the next stop.

🚨 Decarlos Brown Jr is a career criminal who has been in and out of jail since 2007



He murdered Iryna Zarutska who fled the war in Ukraine



Is it time we start holding Judges accountable for allowing these animals back onto our streets?



Look at this rap sheet 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/Udx7znyPMw — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) September 6, 2025

According to the New York Post, a folding knife was later located on the platform. Zarutska was ultimately pronounced dead on the light rail despite attempts to revive her.

Brown was transported to a local hospital for a hand injury and was later booked for first-degree murder. Court records of Decarlos Brown show a long criminal record, with prior convictions for larceny, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and communicating threats.

Decarlos Brown has served five years in prison, and has been arrested many times since 2011. Authorities have yet to disclose a motive for the stabbing, and the investigation is ongoing.

CATS officials conceded that the public's concerns about safety on Charlotte's transit system were justified after the killing, the measures that the organization was putting into place were as follows, hiring a chief safety officer, tripling the security budget, and improving surveillance technology.

The public will also get to see the Charlotte City Council's plans to expand police patrols across buses and trains later this month.