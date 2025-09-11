Charlie Kirk murder person of interest photo released by FBI as they enlist public help identifying alleged perpetrator

FBI releases photos of the new person of interest in connection with the shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk (Image via Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

On Thursday, September 11, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Salt Lake City field office released the photos of a person of interest in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk. The Turning Point USA founder died on Wednesday after being shot at an event at Utah Valley University (UVU).

The authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying the person of interest in connection with the shooting at UVU. FBI Salt Lake City has also created a digital media tip line for citizens to provide any information regarding the murder of the right-wing political activist.

We are asking for the public's help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.

1-800-CALL-FBI

Digital media tips: https://t.co/K7maX81TjJ pic.twitter.com/ALuVkTXuDc — FBI Salt Lake City (@FBISaltLakeCity) September 11, 2025

The federal agency has also announced a reward of up to $100,000. The FBI will reward anyone providing a lead to the identification or arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the shooting of Kirk. An official announcement from the agency read:

“The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the murder of Charlie Kirk on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Contact 1-800-CALL-FBI and submit photos and video to fbi.gov/utahvalleyshooting.”

The Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) Commissioner Beau Mason and FBI Salt Lake City Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls also addressed the media on Thursday. Both provided a recap and updates on the case. SAC Bohls revealed that the investigators recovered the alleged weapon used in the UVU shooting on Wednesday. He shared:

“We have recovered what we believe is the weapon used in yesterday's shooting: a high-powered bolt action rifle. That rifle was recovered in a wooded area where the shooter had fled. The FBI Laboratory will be analyzing the weapon.”

Bohls further revealed:

“Investigators have also collected footwear impressions, a palm print, and forearm imprints for analysis.”

He shared his condolences with Charlie Kirk’s family and encouraged the potential witnesses to share information through their tip line.

Utah DPS Commissioner Mason shares details about the new person of interest in the shooting of Charlie Kirk

In a news conference on Thursday, September 11, the authorities revealed details about the possible suspect in the killing of the conservative activist at UVU, a day earlier. Commissioner Beau Mason of Utah DPS, the co-lead in the case with the FBI Salt Lake City, shared the details about the person of interest. He told the media:

“Starting at 11:52 a.m., this subject arrived on campus shortly away from campus. We have tracked his movements onto the campus, through the stairwells, up to the roof, across the roof to a shooting location.”

Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason updates on the manhunt for Charlie Kirk's killer:



-Suspect arrived on campus at 11:52 am

-Jumped off the building after the shooting

-Authorities tracked the suspect into a neighborhood

-They have good photos/video of… pic.twitter.com/v2ifdSRj88 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 11, 2025

Commissioner Mason shared that the subject moved to the other side of the building following the shooting. He revealed that the person of interest jumped off the building and fled the campus into a nearby neighborhood. Commissioner Mason added:

“Our investigators have worked through those neighborhoods, contacting anybody they can with doorbell cameras, witnesses, and have thoroughly worked through those communities, trying to identify any leads. We do have good video footage of this individual.”

Utah DPS Commissioner asserted that the authorities will not release the footage right now and said:

“We are working through some technologies and some ways to identify this individual. If we are unsuccessful, we will reach out to you as the media and we will push that publicly to help us identify them.”

Earlier during his address to the media, Commissioner Mason also spoke about the two people law enforcement detained on Wednesday. He reiterated that both individuals had no ties to the shooting and were released after interrogation.

Mason highlighted that despite being cleared as suspects, both have been facing threats and scrutiny. He reiterated that both were persons of interest and don’t deserve harassment. Utah DPS commissioner asked the public to be patient with the investigation process and refrain from harassing them.