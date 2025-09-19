Celeste Rivas Hernandez GoFundMe raises over $9000 as family of teen found dead in D4vd Tesla speak out

D4vd performs onstage during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 01, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Joshua Applegate/WireImage)

A fundraiser organised in the memory of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, the teen who was found dead in singer D4vd’s Tesla a couple weeks ago, was able to raise more than $9000. The fundraiser, organised on the GoFundMe platform, was accompanied by a message from the teen’s family.

Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s family expressed the need for donations in order to cover expenses related to funeral services which will be held on October 6.

The message that accompanied the fundraiser also addressed the circumstances through which Hernandez’s family came to know of her death.

The message, while acknowledging the emotional toll on the teen’s family, expressed,

“As many of you know, Celeste Rivas Hernandez has been identified as the body found last week. She was a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend. Her family is heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss. They are seeking help to lay her body to rest. Any funds you are able to donate are greatly appreciated.”

The target amount of the fundraiser has been set at $20K. At present, more than 50% of the fundraiser’s target amount has been raised, with around 16 days still remaining till the date of the service which will be held next month.

Celeste's family has started a gofundme to finance her memorial. If you can please share & donate to her fundraiser, so that she can be properly laid to rest. The family has experienced a tragic loss and should get all the help they need.https://t.co/GOhOKLd3Sc — unripe 🍏★ SAW skz☆ (@unr1pegir1) September 18, 2025

Details of the investigations that led to the identification of the body as belonging to a missing teen named Celeste Rivas Hernandez

On September 8, it was reported that a decomposed body had been found in a Tesla registered under the name of David Anthony Burke, which is the music sensation D4vd’s official name.

However, when the story broke out, the identity of the deceased victim was not known.

At the time of initial reporting, certain specific details about the deceased body were released.

As per TMZ, details such as a tattoo on the hands of the deceased body prompted Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s mother to think that the dead body found in D4vd’s car could be her daughter.

As per TMZ, the publication contacted Hernandez’s mother after it got a tip that the deceased body belonged to a teen girl from Lake Elsinore, California, who had been reported missing in April 2024.

At the time that the missing report was filed, Hernandez was 13 years old.

According to the report by TMZ, Hernandez’s mother had an apprehension that the deceased body could be that of her daughter’s, as it had been reported that the deceased body bore a tattoo which read, “Shhh…”.

According to the news outlet, Hernandez’s mother shared with them that her daughter did have the same tattoo and also attested to the fact that Hernandez had a boyfriend named David.

These facts added to her conviction that it was her daughter’s body which was found in the Tesla.

According to the report by TMZ, the publication forwarded the information to LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division.

On September 16, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that the decomposed body indeed belonged to Celeste Rivas Hernandez, as per E!News.

Since the body was in a severely decomposed state, the exact cause of death could not be confirmed by the authorities yet, noted E! News.

As per TMZ, D4vd, who is on a promotional music tour for his debut album is cooperating with the investigation.

It is noteworthy to remember that when the deceased body was found in the trunk of the abandoned Tesla, it had not been reported as stolen.