Cassie Ventura says she fears retaliation from Diddy as she pleads for harsher sentence

Sean "Diddy" Combs speaks during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall on September 21, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation)

Ahead of the sentencing of disgraced music producer Sean “Diddy” Combs, which is scheduled for Friday, October 3, his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, has sent a letter to the judge presiding over Combs’ case. In her letter to U.S. District Court Judge Arun Subramanian, Ventura is pleading for a harsh sentence for the record executive.

Ventura provided testimony during Diddy’s highly publicized trial in May and alleged that the music mogul coerced her into performing degrading s*xual acts during s*x parties known as “freak offs,” according to CNN. After testimony by another woman identified as ‘Jane’ was provided during the trial, the jury found Diddy guilty of two counts of transportation with the intent to engage in pr**titution in July, as per BBC.

At the time, Diddy was acquitted on more serious charges of s*x trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, noted the news outlet.

Diddy might face up to 20 years in prison on the two charges of transportation for pr**titution. Now, in a letter to Judge Subramanian written on Tuesday, September 30, Ventura requested that the music mogul be considered for as harsh a sentence as possible.

According to Page Six, Ventura pleaded for a strict sentence as she said she fears the music producer will retaliate against her for speaking out about his ab*se. Ventura wrote,

“My worries that Sean Combs or his associates will come after me and my family is my reality. I have in fact moved my family out of the New York area and am keeping as private and quiet as I possibly can because I am so scared that if he walks free, his first actions will be swift retribution toward me and others who spoke up about his abuse at trial.”

Ventura, who is married to Alex Fine with whom she has three children, also wrote according to the letter obtained by Page Six,

“As much progress as I have made in recovering from his abuse, I remain very much afraid of what he is capable of and the malice he undoubtedly harbors toward me for having the bravery to tell the truth.”

In her letter, Cassie Ventura shared that she underwent years of psychological treatment to recover from Diddy’s alleged ab*se

While requesting that the judge consider putting Diddy behind bars for a long period of time, Cassie Ventura reflected on the years of therapy she required to come to terms with the ab*se Diddy allegedly subjected her to.

Ventura wrote (according to USA Today),

“I still have nightmares and flashbacks on a regular, everyday basis, and continue to require psychological care to cope with my past…I have been to rehab and have taken part in dozens of types of therapy modalities to confront, compartmentalize and cope with the horrific memories of sexual and emotional abuse I endured for nearly 10 years.”

Diddy’s defence, which earlier expected that the Bad Boy Records founder would be sentenced to less than 27 months in prison, are now saying that he deserves no time in jail, claiming that he has already reformed over the 13 months that he has been in prison, according to Delaware Online.

Ventura challenged Diddy’s defence’s claim in her letter, and as per USA Today, wrote,

“His defense attorneys claim he is a changed man, and he wants to mentor abusers. I know firsthand what real mentorship means, and this disgusts me; he is not being truthful.”

Ventura also told the judge that she believes that Diddy will never reform and has “no interest in changing.”