Cardi B tells fans not to harass security guard Emani Ellis who sued her or attack her family following her civil assault trial win

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 09: Cardi B attends the Maison Margiela Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 09, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

The jury members ruled in favor of Cardi B in the lawsuit filed against her by Los Angeles security guard Emani Ellis, in connection with a 2018 incident. The ruling arrived on Tuesday after the jury unanimously decided to clear all the charges against the rapper. Post the trial, Cardi spoke to the reporters and gave her statement regarding the same.

Cardi first stood by her stance that she had not laid a finger on Ellis, but admitted to having an argument with her outside the medical center in 2018. She further urged her fans not to troll or harass Ellis following the lawsuit. A clip of the rapper saying the same has surfaced online and gone viral as well. In the clip, she could be heard saying,

"I do also want fans at home though, not to find their social media, her family's social media, her social media and bother her. I hope that this is something that I leave behind, that she leave behind."

She additionally stated,

"Don't go bother her. Don't be talking about her. Don't be talking about how she look. Don't call her no nasty names."

Meanwhile, Cardi B also warned that if such a situation arose again, she would file a countersuit since she was innocent.

"Don't ever think that I'm just going to give you my money that I work hard for," said Cardi B in her statement post her victory

As previously mentioned, Cardi B spoke to reporters after the trial ended and received a ruling in her favor. While stating that she never physically assaulted the complainant and urging fans not to harass Emani Ellis, Cardi issued a warning too. The rapper said that there were "misinterpretations" about celebrities. She continued,

"I think people have like this misinterpretations of celebrities, like is that, oh, well we can ask for this and they're going to settle."

She then continued,

"You don't work at home and you don't work all day and you don't work for your money to give out your money. So don't ever think that I'm just going to give you my money that I work hard for."

She repeated that she had worked hard for the status she was in and for the money she had at present. While vouching for her innocence, she added that she wasn't one of those celebrities who would settle a lawsuit filed against them. She further mentioned that she was in the middle of an album rollout and had been quite busy.

Cardi B stated that due to the trial, she had to miss some important events, including her kid's first day of school.

Emani Ellis claimed that Cardi B had physically assaulted her in 2018. Meanwhile, the rapper accused her of trying to record her while she was pregnant. Cardi added that at the time, her pregnancy was not known to the public and she was concerned that Ellis might just reveal the same.

Ellis, however, claimed that the incident "traumatized" her and she also had to undergo cosmetic surgery for the injuries that she apparently faced during the alleged altercation. After the verdict, her lawyer stated that they might appeal the decision.