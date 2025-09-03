Cardi B seen dozing off in the courtroom during the closing arguments of her $20M civil assault trial

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: Cardi B attends the 4th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 21, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Jason Lee/Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards)

Cardi B has been in the middle of a civil assault lawsuit. The rapper had been sued by a Los Angeles security guard named Emani Ellis. Several clips from the trial had recently been going viral as well. One such clip that went viral on the internet captured the WAP rapper dozing off in the courtroom during the closing statements.

The lawsuit was in connection to an incident from 2018. Ellis claimed that Cardi had assaulted her outside a medical office where the security guard was employed. Meanwhile, the rapper claimed that she was pregnant at the time and Ellis was trying to record her. She added that, at the time, the public was not yet aware of her pregnancy.

Cardi B even told ABC7 that she believed that this suit by Ellis was only a "shakedown for money." However, according to reports by the BBC, the rapper had been cleared of the charges filed against her. The outlet reported that the jury only took one hour before they reached the decision and cleared the artist. Post the ruling, Cardi told reporters:

"I work all day and I work hard for my money, for my kids, for the people that I take care of. So don't you ever think that you're going to sue me, and I'm just going to settle."

The ruling in Cardi B's case was reportedly a unanimous decision taken by the members of the jury

According to the Associated Press, at least 9 out of the 12 jury members had ruled in favor of Cardi B for her to win the case. However, the jury unanimously decided the clear her of the charges filed against her by the security guard. The rapper had previously said that she was quite optimistic and hopeful about winning the case.

Meanwhile, Emani Ellis's attorney, Ron Rosen Janfaza, told the reporters that they possibly would appeal the ruling. In his closing argument, Janfaza said,

"Whether it's the FBI, police, attorney, whatever she wanted to do, this incident cut it off. No more, because of the trauma she sustained."

Janfaza further told the jurors at the time,

"The defendant came here, used all of this foul language. This is a court of law, you cannot speak this way in court. I have never seen this before."

Meanwhile, Cardi B stuck to her stance that she never laid a finger on the security guard. The rapper admitted to having had an argument with Ellis, but it was reportedly never physical. She added that she was concerned that Ellis might leak her pregnancy news to the public.

The entire trial was livestreamed and garnered a massive audience. One of those included the recent video where Cardi B was seen dozing off while the attorneys were reading the closing arguments.

As of now, no official statement has been issued by the complainant or her attorney, post the ruling that was in Cardi's favor.