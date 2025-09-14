“We underestimated that pop-up”: Cardi B reacts to thousands of fans crowding her Bodega Baddie event in New York

Cardi B Draws Massive Crowd at Bodega Baddie Pop-Up in New York (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

Cardi B attracted thousands of fans to Washington Heights, New York, for her Bodega Baddie pop-up event. The gathering, which took place less than 24 hours after it was announced, served as part of the rollout for her upcoming sophomore album, Am I the Drama?, set to release on September 19.

Cloud Deli, a spot in the area where Cardi B grew up, hosted the event. Large numbers of attendees filled the streets to see the rapper, leading her to remark during a livestream that her label, Atlantic Records, had underestimated the turnout. As she mingled with fans, she bumped into Fanum, another New York content maker, and hinted they might team up for a future live stream.

After the event, Cardi B put out a video to thank fans who came. She thought about why it mattered to have the pop-up in Washington Heights, pointing out how it linked to her past. The rapper said the area felt like another home to her, as she used to go back and forth between there and Highbridge in the Bronx.

“That pop-up was insane,” she said. “I think we underestimated that pop-up, but that pop-up means a lot to me because — I always tell you guys this — Washington Heights is like my second hood. I used to walk the bridge to Highbridge [in the Bronx] from 155th over here. So for me to see so many people on my block for me…it means a lot to me, more than you guys could ever imagine.”

Cardi B takes to the subway of New York to sell her upcoming album ‘AM I THE DRAMA?’



pic.twitter.com/WD5OEDQWht — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 13, 2025

Cardi B blends pop-ups and viral skits to promote Am I the Drama?

Cardi B has employed several promotional tactics in recent weeks to generate excitement for her new album. The Bodega Baddie pop-up stands out as one of these strategies.

She has made fan interactions a key part of her campaign, creating events that bring her closer to her audience. Along with the pop-up, Cardi posted a skit on social media. In it, she carried CD boxes onto a New York City subway train.

The video showed her pretending to sell physical copies of her upcoming project while telling a made-up backstory. The subway skit concluded with Cardi advertising the album for $9.99.

"Good evening, everybody," said Cardi B to the people. "I'm out here tryna sell these CDs. I'm trying to change my life around. I used to be a professional ballerina. I'm tryna make a better example for my kids."

She added a caption hinting at money troubles. This post was meant to be funny, fitting with her unique way of connecting with fans before the album drops. Cardi B plans to drop Am I the Drama? on September 19, and she's going for a down-to-earth way to hype it up.

By combining in-person activations with viral online content, Cardi continues to build anticipation for her second studio album.