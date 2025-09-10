Cardi B announces fan meet-and-greet events for ‘AM I THE DRAMA?’: Dates, venues, and more explored

Cardi B Announces Fan Meet and Greet Events for Upcoming Album ‘Am I the Drama?’ (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Cardi B is preparing to launch her second studio album, Am I the Drama?, with a series of nationwide meet-and-greet events. The album drops on September 19, 2025, through Atlantic Records. This marks her first full album since her Grammy-winning debut Invasion of Privacy in 2018. The promo events kick off on Friday, September 19, in Long Island, New York, the same day the album comes out.

Following the opening stop, Cardi B will appear in Easton, Pennsylvania, on September 20, New York City on September 21, Atlanta, Georgia, on September 22, Houston, Texas, on September 23, and Long Beach, California, on September 25. At each stop, fans get a chance to meet the artist face-to-face, join in on album celebrations, and interact with her during the week it all goes down.

Cardi B announces in-store meet and greet events for ‘AM I THE DRAMA?’ pic.twitter.com/Fmzn6WErDM — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 10, 2025

Cardi B’s viral TikTok clip and marketing tactics for ‘Am I the Drama?’

Cardi B announced the schedule in her signature lighthearted style, bringing laughter to the marketing effort. This announcement came after a TikTok clip went viral showing the rapper pretending to be a street seller in New York City. In the video, she laid out physical copies of Am I the Drama? on a blanket and shouted fake prices to people walking by.

Captioned with a tongue-in-cheek remark about her label’s promotional expectations, the clip drew widespread attention online, accumulating over 13.5 million views and more than 2.6 million likes by September 9.

Besides the meet-and-greet tour, Cardi B employs unique marketing tactics to showcase new songs from the album. Recent previews include imaginative social media skits, like one where she sported a fake baby bump while promoting the song "Bodega Baddie." Singles already out comprise "Outside" and "Imaginary Playerz," with the latter sampling Jay-Z's 1997 track "Imaginary Player."

Cardi B set to release ‘Am I the Drama?’ with 23 tracks and global rollout plans

Am I the Drama? will contain 23 songs, making it Cardi B's biggest release yet. The project has sparked excitement among fans and industry experts, as it comes seven years after her first album. Apart from the record, the rapper has suggested more activities, including a big tour.

Cardi B has plans to launch her album "Am I the Drama?" on September 19, 2025. She's combining online fan interaction, live shows, and a large collection of new songs to build excitement for the release. This multi-pronged approach aims to create buzz for her upcoming worldwide album debut.