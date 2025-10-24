Candace Owens shares screenshots of her text messages with Charlie Kirk where he fans out over Nicki Minaj & Jay-Z's verses on Kanye West's 'Monster'

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 22: Candace Owens is seen on set of "Candace" on February 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The show will air later today. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

On October 23, 2025, Candace Owens shared two screenshots seemingly of chats with Charlie Kirk. In the chats dated March 2018, Kirk could be seen talking about Nicki Minaj and Jay-Z's verses on Kanye West's 2010 track Monster. The alleged conversation between the two starts with Kirk sending a screenshot implying that he was listening to the song.

Candace Owens then responded by highlighting that she loved Nicki's verses on the track. Charlie Kirk then shared a few verses from the track and ended up praising Nicki for her work in the song. This prompted Candace to say,

"She is THE best. I do my weights to that song."

In a further message, Owens seemingly complimented Jay-Z for his verses as well. Speaking about Jay-Z's verses, Charlie Kirk said that he would do his regular runs jamming to the verses. He added,

"YES IT GETS THE BLOOD FLOWING."

Finally, Candace addressed Kirk and said that she was impressed with his "hip-hop development." The tweet garnered a massive response on social media with more than 9 million views as well as over 25K likes since it was shared on the platform. Along with the screenshots, Candace wrote a few lines for the late political activist.

According to her, Charlie Kirk went from not being able to differentiate between Jay-Z and Ye to texting her these messages. Candace added that everybody in politics was "fake and gay, but at least we had hip-hop."

A gag order has been issued in the Charlie Kirk murder case last month, and Candace Owens shared her reaction to it

The Charlie Kirk assassination has garnered massive attention from regular people as well as the media since the beginning. According to reports by The Times Now World, the high-profile murder case has also sparked a gag order on the attorneys of both sides of the case.

The outlet suggested that the gag order was issued by 4th District Court Judge Tony Graf in State v. Tyler Robinson. For the unversed, this would mean that the people associated with the case are legally prohibited from making any public remarks that could have an impact on the trial, to the media.

The purpose of a gag order reportedly is to ensure fair proceedings in a case. According to the outlet, Judge Graf said,

"Regardless of who is watching, whether it is the nation or a single individual, we must fulfill our roles with integrity, civility and diligence.."

Meanwhile, Candace Owens broke her silence about the gag order and shared her take in a tweet. She wrote,

"Don't worry about the gag order in the Charlie Kirk case. I plan to violate it on the world's behalf. The things I’ve discovered this past week are enough to burn the house down. Yes, Charlie was betrayed. By everyone."

Candace Owens has been one of the loudest voices since Charlie Kirk got assassinated last month.

Tyler Robinson, the suspected gunman, has been charged with aggravated murder. According to Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray, if convicted of this charge, Robinson could get a death penalty.