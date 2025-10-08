"Cancel the show": Big Brother UK fans rally in support of Zelah after Caroline's "transphobic" remark

Caroline Monk from Big Brother UK (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

Big Brother UK contestant Caroline Monk made headlines once again after the October 7, 2025, episode aired.

The 56-year-old Canvey Island resident was issued a formal warning from Big Brother after she called Zelah “a girl” in front of all the housemates.

Zelah, the 25-year-old personal trainer from South London, is transgender, who transitioned in 2023.

The situation came to a head when, during a conversation with the housemates, Caroline asked Nancy who she would be intimate with “to get a new civilization” if she were on an island all alone.

Nancy, a pansexual, realized that the question demanded a man’s name as an answer. Jenny stepped in to clarify that Nancy identifies as pansexual, prompting Caroline to ask if that meant Nancy liked pans.

After a while, Nancy answered the question, mentioning Zelah’s name. Upon hearing that, Caroline said:

“She’s a girl. No, you’re not.”

She continued:

“But you haven’t got a w*lly. Is that really bad?”

The statement triggered intense reactions from the cast members, with Teja and Feyisola telling Caroline that she should not have said that.

Although Caroline apologized, Big Brother UK fans were not pleased with how Zelah was treated. They took to X to criticize Caroline and support Zelah amid the chaos.

“so caroline, the same person who told JENNY OFF for outing zelah, has now gone and asked zelah a question that is transphobic, and THEN proceeded to call him a girl?? yeah cancel the show,” a netizen commented.

Big Brother UK fans demanded that such behavior toward people of the LGBTQIA+ community be stopped, as it was not the first time someone made a controversial remark.

“We've had homophobic behaviour towards contestants BBUK24 towards Ali, towards Jojo Siwa in CBB25 and now towards Sam, Nancy and Zelah within 2 DAYS on this season?? It seems to be prioritising shock value over LGBTQ contestants safety doesn't it,” a fan wrote.

“ZELAH: "I've just been called a girl, Big Brother... It's been a while." The transphobia needs to be addressed. I hope @BBUK sorts this accordingly because that was out of order,” another commented.

“i can just tell zelah is constantly biting his tongue, not defending himself or saying anything because he knows he’ll get painted as “aggressive” just because he’s trans. it’s so sad he has every right to defend himself,” an X user reacted.

Other Big Brother UK fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“it’s not even like she knew zelah pre transition so there wasn’t any excuse for her to say that,” a person wrote.

“i am SICK of people being weird or transphobic towards zelah then passing it off as a joke that he then shouldnt feel affected by,” another netizen commented.

“Caroline is a vile human being. not only did she humiliate Zelah in a group setting, but also mocked Nancy’s identity. seeing majority of their “friends” laughing whilst they’re being embarrassed like that was so disappointing. Feyisola and Teja backing them was beautiful,” a fan posted.

Big Brother UK: Caroline is warned to be careful with her words

As soon as Caroline made the statement, she realized she had made a mistake. Consequently, she apologized to Zelah, saying she did not mean it “that way.”

Zelah assured her that she was “good” and that he knew what her intentions were.

However, that said, he walked away from the group setting, saying “I’m good” and refusing to engage in a conversation with Feyisola as she tried to speak with him.

Shortly after, Caroline was called to the Diary Room, where she confessed that she was “ashamed.”

Big Brother then proceeded to say:

“Caroline, Big Brother thinks that your language in these instances was offensive and unacceptable, and cannot permit you to use language in a way that could cause offence to your fellow housemates and the viewing public.”

That said, he issued a formal warning to her, telling her that repeated use of such language or behavior would result in her removal from the house.

Caroline took accountability for her actions, saying she would go and apologize to everyone “profusely.”

Stay tuned for more updates.