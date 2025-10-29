“Can’t stop thinking about your children”: Jamar Champ’s sister and family mourn his death following fatal accident

Jamar Champ passed away in a wrong-way car crash on Tuesday (Image via Facebook/Jamar Champ)

A wrong-way crash on Tuesday, October 28, at 6600 Katy Freeway claimed the lives of two people, including Jamar Champ.

The late 38-year-old’s friends and family are mourning his death on social media. Champ’s sister, Eboni Price (aka Ebbi Rose), paid a tribute to him in a heartfelt Facebook post.

She reflected upon Jamar’s unfortunate death and wrote:

“My big bro. This can’t be real. This can’t be how life ends for you.”

Rose noted how Jamar loved his family, as she continued:

“One thing about you, you loved your family. You always talked about how you wanted to make the same memories with your family as we experienced growing up. All you talked about was traveling and giving those girls the world.”

Eboni Price expressed her gratitude for the memories she got to share with his brother and concluded:

“I can’t stop thinking about your children and how you were such a great father to them. It’s hard losing one of the greats! Continue to keep the entire family lifted in prayer. Jamar Champ I can’t even say the words….”

Jamar Champ was married to Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Masika Kalysha, and the couple shared a daughter, born in 2022.

The pair had separated in 2023, the actress-reality star confirmed in an Instagram Live, according to People.

According to his Facebook profile, Champ was a digital creator and the author of a book, Thoughts of A Made Man.

Per his bio, Jamar worked as a director at TLC and served as CEO of J and R Transports and Champ Enterprises.

Jamar Champ owned a Tesla Cybertruck, which was also featured in his last Facebook post on October 20. He captioned his final post:

“God saw something in me way before I saw something in myself”

After his demise, his estranged wife urged the social media bloggers to refrain from posting any details, while others paid him a tribute.

Masika Kalysha reacts after her estranged husband, Jamar Champ, dies in a car crash

The Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta star shared an X post about receiving the worst news of her life on Friday. Kalysha tweeted:

“God woke me up at 2:00am… I couldn’t sleep. I didn’t know why. Jesus Christ I just received the worse news of my life. Pray for me and my kids please”

Masika Kalysha later shared an Instagram video urging the bloggers to avoid posting information regarding Jamar Champ’s death. She said:

“I understand, the blogs have a job to do. I just ask, respectfully, that you guys refrain from posting information until I do. Because word spreads fast to children and although my kids aren't on social media, a lot of their friends are, and a lot of their parents… all their parents are, and I don't want my kids to find out at school before I can tell them.”

She reiterated her request to the bloggers, asking them to let her make the announcement before them. Kalysha also captioned the post:

“I am in shambles please respect my family and my children at this time”

After Jamar Champ’s demise, many of his loved ones and friends paid tribute to him on social media. Walker Rip Welton Cheetara, one of Champ’s old classmates, wrote:

“I really just saw this classmate in a store and we talked for some mins and we told each other it’s been a long time and it was nice seeing him and I could go on and on about our friendship. He was a good father to the girls. RIH Jamar Champ”

Septym'ber Annette, Jamar’s cousin, shared a throwback picture and penned an emotional note:

“My sweet cousin, Jamar Champ, we took this picture at my uncle’s, your dad’s, home going and now I have to say goodbye to you. 😔 I am absolutely not ready! Rest in peace! 🕊️ You all, keep my family in your prayers.”

A digital creator, Cinque Chapman, also honored Jamar Champ with their Facebook post that read:

“Bro was always fresh but he was really giving back to the hood!! Building for future generations fr... A hell of a Father and family man period! He was just getting started!! Humble as they come! R.I.P🕊🕊🕊 Jamar Champ”

According to the Houston Police Department, Champ was driving his Cybertruck on the 6600 Katy Freeway (West Interstate Highway 10) when an accident occurred around 12:05 a.m.

A BMW was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane and had a head-on collision with Jamar’s vehicle.

The BMW operator died at the scene, while Champ was pronounced dead at the hospital.