Businessman Marcus Lemonis vows to send young Phillies fan and his family to MLB World Series after "Karen" snatches home-run ball from him

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 04: J.T. Realmuto #10 celebrates with Nick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins in Game Two of the Wild Card Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 04, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Saturday, during the fourth inning of the Phillies' 9-3 win over Miami, a woman was seen snatching a home-run ball from a man who just gave it to his son. The video had since gone viral on social media platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter.

Barstool Sports also shared the clip on their X account and gained more than 15 million views and over 47K likes. Soon, several clips surfaced on social media in which the interaction was captured from different angles. Many netizens soon shared their take on the platform and most of them bashed the woman. A lot of them happened to call her a "karen" as well.

Meanwhile, businessman Marcus Lemonis noticed the clip and reacted to it. He responded to the video shared by Barstool Sports and addressed the man in the clip. Lemonis wrote,

"I’ll send this young man and his family to the @MLB World Series on me. Oh and you just won an RV as well."

In the video, while the father got the ball and seemed quite excited while handing it over to his son, the woman, who seemed quite furious, barged in. She eventually demanded that the kid give her the ball instead. Fan footage from the stand captured the woman angrily saying,

"You took it from me!"

The kids seemingly looked confused, which further led the father to give in and hand the ball over to the angry woman. The woman was then seen storming away from the family, while the boy seemingly felt dejected.

The Phillies and Marlins came forward later to make things better for the family, particularly the child

Following the interaction with the angry woman, a Marlins stadium staffer approached the family. She further gave the kid a bag filled with team merchandise as well as baseballs. The staffer then went on talking about the incident surrounding the "karen." She said,

"I saw what happened, it wasn't right."

The staffer then asked the child if he was doing fine, given that he seemed scared and confused during the verbal altercation. As the boy received the bag filled with merch, he nodded his head as a response. The Phillies, too, did not ignore the incident and instead organized the fans to come down and get a bat signed by Harrison Bader.

As previously mentioned, businessman Marcus Lemonis also stepped in and promised the family tickets to the World Series along with an RV.

Several similar incidents have recently taken place in the US in the sports sphere. Last week, at the US Open, Kamil Majchrzak personally handed over his cap to a child after he won against Karen Khachanov. However, the events took a turn when Polish millionaire Piotr Szczerek snatched the cap from the kid.

This week, another clip went viral in which an altercation took place at a Mets game at Citi Field. A man was seen wrestling another individual to snatch a baseball.

For all these instances, the people in question received massive backlash on the internet.