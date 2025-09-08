Who is Drew Feltwell? Father berated by "Phillies Karen" speaks out about the viral home-run ball-snatching incident

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 6: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with J.T. Realmuto #10 after hitting a three run home run against the San Francisco Giants in the bottom of the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park on May 6, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

A video of a dad, identified as Drew Feltwell at a Phillies' match last Saturday, had gone viral on the internet. The video captured an angry "karen" snatching a home-run ball from Drew's son's hand turned a wholesome family event into something more seemingly traumatizing for the family including the children.

Finally, Drew broke his silence on the entire situation. He spoke to NBC News and revealed the reason behind giving up the ball to the woman amid the confrontation. Drew said that he just wanted the woman to go away. He added that he did not want to do anything infront of his children, that he might regret later.

He further told the outlet about the entire incident and the events transpiring to the same. On Saturday, Drew Feltwell said,

"I was already ecstatic, like got Bader's home run ball, and I get to put it in my son's glove and that was, it was already enough. You know, and then, then here she comes. Something touched my arm, and then she just screamed in my ear, 'That's my ball,' like, so loud."

The video captured Drew taking the ball from his son's mitts and giving it to the angry "karen." He continued,

"There was kind of a fork in the road, like, I’m gonna go one direction and then probably regret. Or go this direction and do something in front of my kids that, you know, like a teaching moment."

What happened to Drew Feltwell and his family during the Saturday match?

Drew Feltwell and his family including his children had gone to the Phillies' game against Miami. During the fourth innings of the game, a home-run ball came flying at the audience that Drew happened to catch and then hand it over to his young son, who seemed ecstatic.

The wholesome family moment ceased to continue after an angry "karen" approached them suddenly, that seemingly startled Drew. She reportedly claimed having the ball first and also appeared to be quite furious. A footage captured the woman accusing Drew Feltwell of snatching the ball from her.

The children began looking confused by the altercation and scared too. Shortly after this, Drew took the ball away from his son and gave it to the angry woman who stormed away.

Footages capturing the incident from several angles have been going viral on social media platforms since Saturday. This even made many netizens take to platforms like X, and bash the woman.

People began referring the angry woman in the video as "Phillies Karen". Many criticized her for taking a ball away from a child.

Drew Feltwell told NBC News that he did not even remember what exactly the woman kept saying all the while. He, however, added that she was yelling at him constantly while his son held the home-run ball in his gloves.

Feltwell further told the outlet that he was not expecting a genuine apology from the woman in the video. As of now, the outlet could not identify the angry woman in the video.