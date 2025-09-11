“F*cking Ice could be outside”: Bad Bunny reveals he skipped touring the U.S. in fear of immigration raids happening at his concert

Bad Bunny Explains Decision to Exclude U.S. From Upcoming World Tour (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

Bad Bunny has confirmed that his upcoming world tour will not include U.S. performances, citing concerns related to immigration enforcement. In a chat with i-D magazine, the Puerto Rican star said that the current state of immigration policies had an impact on his choice. He said that while his previous U.S. tours were successful, he wanted to avoid any possible issues for his fans.

“Man, honestly, yes,” he said. “There were many reasons why I didn’t show up in the US, and none of them were out of hate – I’ve performed there many times. All of [the shows] have been successful. All of them have been magnificent.”

The 31-year-old singer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, mentioned increased Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity as a main concern. Since Donald Trump's return to office, the agency aims to arrest at least 3,000 people each day. Bad Bunny expressed real worry that immigration officers might show up at his shows, putting attendees at risk.

“But there was the issue of – like, f**king Ice could be outside [my concert],” he told i-D. “And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

Bad Bunny explains why his sold-out world tour is skipping the U.S. despite it being one of his biggest markets:



The artist made it clear that his decision wasn't because of any bad feelings towards the United States. He's had many great shows there before, but said that keeping fans safe became the main reason for his choice. He also pointed out that people in the U.S. can still come to see him during his current stint in Puerto Rico, which is part of the U.S.

Bad Bunny’s decision reflects wider immigration concerns in the U.S.

The lack of U.S. shows has sparked online talk since the tour's announcement earlier this year. In May, Bad Bunny told Variety he thought performing in the country wasn't needed. He's also slammed ICE on social media before calling out the agency's behavior in a June post. Worries about immigration crackdowns go beyond music.

All over the U.S., people have canceled cultural events and festivals because they're scared of raids. Some examples include Philadelphia's Carnaval de Puebla and a Guatemalan celebration in Los Angeles. The people running these events said they were worried Latino communities might be targeted.

Legal developments have also contributed to these concerns. At the start of September, the U.S. Supreme Court granted federal agents the authority to stop individuals in Los Angeles based on language use or appearance. Groups fighting for rights say this decision might lead to more racial profiling.

Bad Bunny's sixth album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, will be the core of the tour. The shows will kick off on November 21 in the Dominican Republic, cover several continents, and wrap up in Belgium in July 2026.