"Any roads to honour the school shooting victims?" - Internet reacts to a Florida county approving naming a road after Charlie Kirk

On Tuesday, September 23, a meeting was held in Florida's Lake County Commission, with an agenda of renaming a road after Charlie Kirk.

While the meeting saw some heated exchanges between elected officials and the public, it was ultimately decided that Lake County's Field Road would now be renamed as Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway.

As the news of the renaming hit social media, it went viral on X, attracting mixed reactions from netizens, with one of them commenting:

Any roads to honour the school shooting victims? pic.twitter.com/mvCC464TY1 — B.O.B (@bobussyy) September 24, 2025

Some netizens joked about the road named after Kirk being a "dead end".

"that GPS voice bout to say it with judgment" - commented an X user.

"That road is gonna be flooded so many ttimes" - added a third one.

"is there a trayvon martin road in florida?" - questioned a fourth netizen.

Meanwhile, others believed that it wasn't the right way of honoring the late political activist.

"This feels like a political statement rather than an honor. Public infrastructure shouldn't be partisan territory." - replied a fifth user.

"How is it possible to honor a man who said that if a black man drives a plane you should be worried as a passenger, he also said if two men have relationships they should be executed?" - asked a sixth one.

"No street named after the pulse nightclub shooting victims tho." - commented a seventh netizen.

For the unversed, Charlie Kirk passed away earlier this month (on September 10), after he was shot at Utah Valley University. Kirk was visiting the campus to interact with the students, as part of his American Comeback Tour.

Jimmy Kimmel addressed his controversial Charlie Kirk comment after returning to the show

After nearly a week of being suspended over Kimmel's Charlie Kirk comment, Jimmy Kimmel Live! returned to ABC. In his first opening monologue upon his return, Jimmy addressed the controversial comment that led to his suspension, saying:

"It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man. I don’t think there’s anything funny about it."

The media personality continued:

"Nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what was obviously a deeply disturbed individual. That was really the opposite of the point I was trying to make. But I understand that to some that felt either ill-timed or unclear, or maybe both."

While Kimmel didn't make any apology, he did show empathy for those who were upset over his remark:

"And for those who think I did point a finger, I get why you’re upset. If the situation was reversed, it’s a good chance I’d have felt the same way."

For the unversed, Kimmel suggested in his opening monologue last week (on September 10) that Charlie Kirk's killer, Tyler Robinson, was a MAGA supporter. The comment led to a strong backlash against the late-night host, leading to his show being pulled off-air temporarily.