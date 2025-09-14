American Airlines takes action against Charlie Kirk critics who celebrated his assassination

Charlie Kirk (Image via Getty)

American Airlines took a stand and issued a public statement after pilots were seen celebrating the assassination of political activist and Trump ally, Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was shot dead during an event at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025, sparking outrage worldwide. While many grieved his passing, some shared celebratory posts in light of the event, particularly targeting Kirk’s far-right ideologies.

Those who celebrated the assassination, irrespective of their profession, allegedly faced termination or suspension.

According to an X post shared by user MILO, American Airlines pilot Steve Holmes allegedly said that he was sorry Kirk got shot in his “fat f**ing forehead,” and that “It was just the cost of our liberty.”

On September 13, 2025, American Airlines took to X to condemn the behavior and state that they did not promote or encourage such behavior.

“American Airlines condemns violence of any kind. Furthermore, hate-related or hostile behavior runs contrary to our purpose, which is to care for people on life’s journey. Any such behavior is unacceptable, and we have already initiated action to address this with our team,” they wrote.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy addresses the matter, confirming the removal of pilots celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death

After American Airlines responded to the brewing public outrage, assuring people that they had handled the matter, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy spoke out on X.

He provided an update, confirming that those accused of sharing celebratory posts had been removed from duty.

“American Airlines pilots who were caught celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk have been immediately grounded and removed from service by AmericanAir,” he wrote.

He added that any company responsible for the safety of traveling people must not participate in or tolerate such “disgusting” behavior.

He further wrote:

“We heal as a country when we send the message that glorifying political violence is COMPLETELY UNACCEPTABLE!”

Earlier, Delta Airlines took a similar step, suspending employees for violating the company’s social media policy.

According to Delta CEO Ed Bastian’s letter to employees, everyone was expected to uphold the company’s values, which focused on “integrity, care, and servant leadership.”

“Remember that we all represent Delta, at all times, in any forum. It’s essential that we act in ways that uphold our shared values and the human connection that defines us,” he wrote.

He added that strict action was taken against employees after hateful posts were brought to his attention. Such individuals were suspended, pending an investigation.

Conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer responds to those celebrating the assassination

On September 11, 2025, far-right activist and conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer took to X to warn commentators celebrating Kirk’s death. She wrote:

“I will be spending my night making everyone I find online who celebrates his death famous, so prepare to have your whole future professional aspirations ruined if you are sick enough to celebrate his death. I’m going to make you wish you never opened your mouth.”

She added that individuals who mocked the incident needed to be condemned in society. Moreover, they should never be allowed to gather or mingle with others without facing the shame for their behavior.

U.S lawmaker Clay Higgins stated that Kirk’s critics who rejoiced in the murder should be banned from all social media platforms forever.

A newly registered website called ‘Expose Charlie’s Murderers’ has now been set up, where people can submit and expose the names and social media profiles of Kirk’s critics.

As of now, the website has 41 names of people who are alleged to be “supporting political violence online.”

