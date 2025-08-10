“This is why Speed and Kai distanced themselves”: Netizens react as Adin Ross defends Peterbot amid slur controversy

Adin Ross Responds to Peterbot Slur Controversy

Adin Ross, a prominent figure on Kick streaming, shared his thoughts on the controversy surrounding Fortnite pro player Peter “Peterbot.” This followed the circulation of an old clip where Peterbot made several racist and homophobic remarks in a short span.

The video, which spread rapidly online, sparked debates about the language used by public personalities, even in past instances. Ross spoke about the issue during his broadcast on August 9, 2025. He urged people to think about Peterbot’s age during the incident. Ross explained that Peterbot was 15 years old at the time the video was filmed, which he believed might have affected the player's decision-making.

"Alright, so look, this is my take on the Peterbot situation. I'ma just call it out, all you Fortnite weirdos, trying to cancel him and sh** like that. It's wack. Kid was just 15 at the time, bro. I'm not saying what he said was right but he's a f**king kid. Okay?" Adin Ross said. "I've said a lot of f**ked up sh** when I was 15, everybody has. I'm not defending everything he said in that clip. I'm not saying what he said was right or funny, but I'm just saying, have some f**king slack, it's a f**king kid. Dude, holy f**king sh**. You guys are acting like he raped or killed somebody. Goddamn... He wasn't saying it with the intent of damaging or saying anything in an ignorant way. He was saying it because he wasn't supposed to say it."

Ross made it clear he did not support the language used in the clip. He argued, however, that people should consider the situation within the context of Peterbot’s age. He also pointed out that even though the language was wrong, Peterbot's intention might not have been to cause harm on purpose.

Peterbot, a notable figure in the Fortnite esports community, responded to the backlash with a public apology. The reaction online was divided. Some people on social media thought the apology sounded like it was written by AI, which sparked even more arguments about whether it was sincere or not.

Netizens react as Adin Ross defends Peterbot amid slur controversy

People had mixed reactions to Peterbot’s apology. Some supporters used his age when the recording happened to explain his actions, saying teenagers sometimes make bad choices but can grow and learn later in life. Others did not accept this reasoning, saying age was no excuse for using offensive language.

Ross’s comments on the matter sparked their own round of online discussion.

"This is why Speed and Kai distanced themselves from Adin Ross," an X user commented.

"He was 17. 17 is old enough to know. I’d argue 15 is old enough too," another wrote.

Online reactions were split, with some criticizing Ross for defending Peterbot and arguing that wealth and age should not excuse his remarks, while others supported the view that words alone should not carry severe consequences.

"Its sad how people are just defending him when in reality he is a multi millionaire at 16 ( he is not a kid ). Anyone Who Defends Him is absolute in the wrong and needs to be checked up ASAP," one wrote.

"Not surprised he’s defending Peterbot," another user reacted.

"Nah, Adin's take is wild. Peterbot should've known better," one mentioned.

"He’s right words are just words. We need to stop allowing people certain rights. I’ll say whatever word I want," another user commented.

As discourse continues, both Peterbot’s apology and Ross’s defense remain central to the public conversation, reflecting the divided opinions within the gaming community over whether age and intent should influence accountability for past actions.