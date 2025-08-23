“This seems scripted”: Netizens react to Adin Ross claiming Drake wants to fight Kick CEO Ed Craven in a boxing match

Adin Ross Reveals Drake’s Willingness to Box Kick CEO Ed Craven (Image via Getty)

Adin Ross has revealed a dispute has been going on between hip-hop star Aubrey "Drake" Graham and Kick's founders, Ed Craven and Bijan Tehrani. Ross made this announcement during the ninth installment of his influencer boxing series, Brand Risk, which took place on August 22, 2025. It sent the internet into a tizzy, with one netizen claiming, "this seems scripted."

At the event, Ross mentioned that Drake had shown interest in competing in a boxing match against Ed Craven. Ross said the rapper was ready to fight without pay, presenting the potential bout as entertainment and a chance to support charity.

While on the commentators' panel, Ross read out messages from Drake. The rapper suggested a double matchup in these messages: himself versus Craven and Ross versus Tehrani.

Drake stressed his readiness to fight "for free" to make the event appealing to fans while also helping a good cause.

"Drizzy Drake said, 'Adin, I will fight on Brand Risk for free, on my life I'll fight for free. I want to fight Eddie, and you fight Bijan.' So, Eddie and Bijan, it'll be a great event, and we can do something to do with charity. Let's do it! Let's give the fans what they want. We can get Drake to fight for free on Brand Risk, and he fights Eddie, and I can fight Bijan. I say we run it."

Ross picked up the phone and called Drake, getting more details on the singer's position. During their chat, Drake hinted that they didn't need a fancy place for the fight.

"Listen, how about this, you fight Eddie, I'll fight Bijan... ('I'll fight these guys in Walmart, brother, let me know, I'm here,' said Graham)."

The remarks have added another layer to the unfolding storyline between the artist and the streaming platform’s leadership.

Drake just agreed to step into the boxing ring, but only if he faces Kick CEO Eddie.



Drake deleted his Kick channel few days ago 👀 pic.twitter.com/CltQZUpDct — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 23, 2025

"This seems scripted not gonna lie. You really think Drake is gonna put himself in a ring to fight physically? I dont," an X user commented on the remarks.



Netizens share mixed reactions to Drake’s potential boxing match with Kick CEO

Reactions to Adin Ross’ claims about Drake’s potential boxing match with Kick CEO Ed Craven quickly surfaced online, with many users weighing in on the unusual scenario.

"Drake might actually get knocked out this time. Eddie could turn this into his biggest content win," an X user wrote.

"bro went from beefing with Kendrick to Kick CEO Eddie," another user commented.

A few fans viewed the matchup as a risky move that could affect Drake’s legacy, others found it entertaining, suggesting the buildup alone could dominate online discussions.

"Guess Drake’s just trying to keep his tour schedule tight—nothing like a last-minute boxing drama to keep the fans guessing. Wonder if Eddie’s ready for the remix?" one wrote.

"imagine risking your legacy just to fight the CEO of a streaming site nobody uses," another user reacted.

"This would be an absolutely wild matchup, the buildup alone would break the internet.Drake really knows how to keep the drama interesting, this could be epic," one mentioned.

"Drake went from ghost writers to ghost fights," another wrote.

While no official confirmation has been made regarding whether the proposed matches will materialize, Ross’s statements suggest that discussions are actively ongoing.