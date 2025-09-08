"A fool" - Big Brother fans react to Keanu realizing Rachel was right about Lauren's intentions

Keanu from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

Big Brother season 27 did not air a new episode on Sunday, September 7, 2025, as CBS aired the 2025 VMAs instead.

However, the live feeds were up, which captured the houseguests discussing strategy and plans for the upcoming elimination.

One segment of the live streams showcased Keanu having a one-on-one conversation with Kelley, during which he admitted to making the mistake of not listening to Rachel when she had asked him to target Lauren.

He realized he made a mistake by not following Rachel’s advice after learning that Lauren, the Head of Household for week nine, planned to put him on the block as Morgan’s replacement.

Rachel had previously warned Keanu about Lauren’s intentions, saying she would nominate him if given the chance later in the competition.

Keanu, who was the Head of Household at the time, chose not to go after Lauren, prioritizing his loyalty to her.

However, as week nine unfolded, Keanu quickly found out that he should not have trusted Lauren.

During his conversation with Kelley, he said:

“Rachel literally told me, ‘Are you sure she [Lauren] wouldn’t put you up?’ I looked at her and was like, ‘There’s no reason for her to put me up. Why would she?’ She was right.”

Big Brother fans on X reacted to Keanu’s realization, as one commented:

“Keanu a fool should have listened to Rachel last week and backdoored Lauren…”

Many Big Brother fans criticized Keanu for not listening to a former champion’s advice and sabotaging his own game ahead of the finale.

“I do not feel sorry for Keanu. Rachel tried to warn you about Lauren, but I forgot, you don't listen to strong women. You choose to protect the karens and target the black women. That's karma,” a fan wrote.

“Rachel warned Keanu to put up Lauren. Keanu is his own worst enemy in BB! Is this cast dumb or just very bad at BB? Why are they always targeting ppl not targeting them? Keanu protected Lauren when others wanted her to go & she's repaying him by renoming him,” another one commented.

“Keanu telling Kelley how Rachel told him Lauren was going to put him up again if she won HOH and he didn’t believe her Rachel’s right again guys,” a netizen reacted.

Other Big Brother viewers expressed a similar sentiment.

“Keanu just said, ‘At this point, I feel like I'm the one who's bad at this game.’ I think he may finally be waking up to the fact that Rachel was right about everything,” a user wrote.

“Keanu was too delusional to listen to logic from rachel/morgan about lauren last week he set his eviction in motion with his delusional one sided loyalty to lauren,” one person commented.

“I would feel bad but I don't, rachel warned him so many times on so many things and he would never believe her even tho she was right,” an X user posted.

Big Brother 27 live feeds update: Keanu pleads his case to Lauren, hoping to change her mind

During a private conversation in the HOH room, Keanu confronted Lauren about her decision to save Vince over him.

Lauren justified her choice by stating that Keanu was a “great competitor” and that his chances of outperforming his opponents in the Block Buster were high.

However, that was not enough to convince Keanu, who wondered why she was siding with Vince, someone who already had the votes to stay in the contest.

“For some reason you want to keep Vinny over me, but Vinny has directly messed up your game twice and that’s just the ones that I can see on the surface,” Keanu protested.

The Big Brother star warned Lauren that if he went home, the house would make her the next target because she was the “comp beast” after him.

As a result, he urged Lauren to reconsider her decision, saying she would have a “shield” in him if he stayed.

The Big Brother houseguest added that it was disappointing to be a pawn twice in her HOHs, especially after he had proved that she was not expendable to his game.

With that, Keanu concluded his campaign, but all Lauren could say to him was, “I’m sorry.”

