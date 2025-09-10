"A conniving liar" - Big Brother fans slam Ava for accusing Rachel of yanking her arm

Rachel from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Getty)

On September 9, 2025, Big Brother season 27 finally aired the episode that sent Rachel Reilly home in a White Locust twist, an event that sparked outrage among fans and former contestants alike.

At the Resort, the contestants first competed in a ‘Survive the White Locust’ game, which Ava won, earning immunity as well as the right to choose the first houseguest to compete in the following challenge: a timed maze.

Since the task had a time constraint, Rachel wanted to go first. So, she ushered Ava into another room, hoping to convince her to let her go first.

Ava did not appreciate Rachel pulling her, and ultimately picked Vince as the first player. As the events unfolded, it resulted in Rachel’s elimination.

Over the past few days, the live feeds showed Ava criticizing Rachel for yanking her arm, confessing it was why she had not picked her.

The disclosure made Big Brother fans curious, as they wanted to see if Rachel had actually “yanked” Ava’s arm.

When the episode aired, netizens took to X to criticize Ava for exaggerating the situation and turning a small gesture into something major.

According to them, Rachel had only hurried Ava into another room to strategize as the latter had minutes to decide.

“Ava has spent the entire week calling Rachel Reilly a c*nt and a crazy stupid b*tch. And saying that Rachel “yanked her arm” and “touched her” and that’s why she didn’t pick her. RACHEL GENTLY PULLED HER INTO A ROOM. That’s it! Ava Pearl is a conniving liar. WTF,” a netizen commented.

Big Brother fans were not pleased with Ava’s opinion of Rachel’s gesture.

“THAT WAS THE ARM GRAB!?!? THAT’S WHAT SHE’S BEEN CRYING ABOUT ON FEEDS!? AVA PEARL YOU WILL NEVER BE AFH!!” a fan wrote.

“rachel pulled ava by her sleeve not even her arm and ole girl been running around the house insinuating that rachel assaulted her like she can get the f**k out of my face i'm sick of her a**,” a person reacted.

“I mean we’ve seen Rachel pull an arm before to get someone out of a room. But I expected to see so much force and malice based off of Ava’s big claims… and it just didn’t happen,” another one posted.

Other Big Brother viewers expressed a similar sentiment.

“ava you could’ve yanked your arm back if you didn’t want to talk to rachel. she’s literally allergic to strategy conversations don’t be mad when your ally WANTS TO STRATEGIZE WITH YOU,” a user wrote.

“THIS is the arm pull heard round the world? Ava made it out to be like Rachel hip checked her and dislocated her shoulder. Give me a f**king break,” another person commented.

“This is typically normal behavior for two women that are friends. Inevitably and fairly regularly one will pull the other one to go do something. I can't see it any other way than that. This is a sign of Rachel's trust with Ava,” a netizen reacted.

How was Rachel Reilly eliminated from Big Brother season 27?

The first task the houseguests had to compete in required them to race to slide three totems along three different tables into a landing strip.

Lauren finished in 51.75 seconds, a time that he other cast members failed to beat.

Then came Keanu, who outperformed Lauren with a time of 44.12 seconds. However, he was bested by Ava, who finished the game in 39.12 seconds.

Rachel, Will, and Lauren were all unable to outperform her.

As a result, Ava won the first round, winning immunity and the chance to nominate the first player of the next game, ‘Mastermind’s Maniacal Maze.’

As per the rules, the first player would have 6.5 minutes to complete the maze. If successful, they would get to pick the next player, who would have one minute less than the contestant before them.

The first Big Brother houseguest to fail the task would get eliminated.

Ava had minutes to decide. While she deliberated, Rachel pulled her into another room, asking her to let her play first, so the Judges alliance could “steamroll” the contest.

However, Ava disapproved of her gesture, confessing she was “mad” at Rachel for getting physical.

Ultimately, she picked Vince as the first player. He finished the task and picked Lauren as the next competitor. She then picked Morgan, who chose Rachel after her.

Rachel had 3.5 minutes to finish the task, but she failed to complete it in time and was eliminated.

In her exit confessional, the Big Brother star confessed that she was disappointed in herself and felt as if she had let everyone down.

Stay tuned for more updates.