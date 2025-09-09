12 big Powerball wins reported across Arizona as lottery fever continues

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 20: The media gathers where a $1-billion Powerball ticket was sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market in downtown on Thursday, July 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. The winner, who remains unidentified, purchased their ticket at Las Palmitas Mini Market at East 12th Street and Wall Street. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Arizona reported 12 winning tickets in the latest Powerball drawing, adding to the ongoing lottery activity in the state. While no one hit the massive jackpot this time, a dozen lucky ticket holders still walked down with prizes that turned an ordinary day into commodity memorable.

The Powerball has been climbing for weeks, drawing attention from players across the country. Each rollover pushes the prize advanced, and each delineation brings further people lining up at convenience stores and gas stations to try their luck.

For Arizona, the recent draw has formerly left a mark, showing how the game can spread moments of surprise across different metropolises and municipalities.

12 winning tickets reported in Arizona

According to the Arizona Lottery, 12 tickets matched enough numbers to secure significant payouts in the latest draw. Some matched four numbers plus the Powerball, while others matched five numbers without the jackpot.

The prizes ranged from thousands of dollars to several hundred thousand, depending on the combinations and whether the players opted for the Power Play multiplier.

The tickets were purchased at different retail locations, from small neighborhood shops to larger chain stores. Each winning location will now be noted by the lottery, often drawing extra customers who want to try their luck at a “lucky” store.

For the winners themselves, the amounts may not be life-changing like the jackpot, but they are still large enough to make a difference - paying bills, planning trips, or putting money aside for the future.

Lottery officials reminded players to check their tickets carefully. With so many winners across the state, there is a chance that some players may not yet realize they have won. Even smaller prizes can add up, and many tickets go unclaimed each year simply because people forget to double-check the numbers.

The news of multiple triumphs has only added to the growing lottery fever. As the jackpot continues to climb, further people in Arizona and beyond are anticipated to join in.

For numerous, buying a ticket is less about the odds and more about the chance to take part in the excitement. Exchanges about “ what if ” frequently start around the plant or at the regale table, turning the lottery into a participated experience.

