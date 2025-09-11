Who won the BB Block Buster on Big Brother 27 week 9? Details explored

Morgan Pope from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

In Week 9 of Big Brother 27, the Block Buster competition determined the fate of Keanu Soto, Ashley Hollis, and Will Williams, who were all at risk of eviction. After Morgan Pope used the Power of Veto to remove herself from the block, Head of Household Lauren Domingue named Keanu as the replacement nominee.

The "Key to Safety" Block Buster gave the three nominees their final opportunity to secure safety.

Keanu won the competition, ensuring his removal from the block and leaving Ashley and Will as the final nominees. The eviction vote ultimately sent Will out of the house.

Big Brother 27 Week 9 Block Buster results and eviction update

Setting the stage for the Block Buster

Lauren Domingue gained her Head of Household role through the "White Locust" elimination twist after the Week 8 eviction.

Her decision to backdoor Keanu came as a surprise, especially since he had refrained from nominating her during his own reign as Head of Household the previous week.

Once Morgan Pope secured her safety with the veto, Lauren placed Keanu on the block beside Ashley Hollis and Will Williams.

The week’s discussions centered on the likelihood of Keanu leaving the house if he failed to win the Block Buster.

Many houseguests viewed him as the primary eviction target, with Ashley and Will as alternatives only if Keanu secured safety.

Ashley wanted to improve her position by associating with Keanu. She argued that Will could get ahead in the game without making a fuss, while Will got ready to use his social network to help him if the situation occurred.

Lauren viewed the choice to put Keanu up as a tactical move, as she foresaw that he would be a rival for her, but also that she would like to weaken his power in the house.

Consequently, this led to a more distinct separation among alliances, as some players were solely relying on the Block Buster result for their outcomes.

The Block Buster: “Key to Safety”

The Week 9 Block Buster, titled "Key to Safety," required the three nominees, Keanu, Ashley, and Will, to untangle themselves from ropes connected to a luggage cart.

The challenge tested both speed and strategy, with all three aiming to claim the single path to safety.

Keanu completed the task first, winning the Block Buster and ensuring his removal from the eviction block. His victory altered the week’s dynamic, as Ashley Hollis and Will Williams became the only available eviction choices.

Keanu’s win also shifted pressure to the voters, who now had to decide between two houseguests with close social ties and overlapping alliances.

The outcome of the competition was significant because it prevented Lauren from executing her full backdoor plan.

Keanu’s escape from the block reinforced his reputation as a strong competitor and forced other houseguests to adjust their eviction strategies quickly.

Live eviction outcome

With Keanu safe, the final vote came down to Ashley and Will. In the live eviction, Keanu, Morgan, and Vince cast their votes to evict Will, while Ava and Kelley voted to evict Ashley.

The 3–2 result sealed Will’s departure from the house, making him the latest juror following Rachel Reilly.

During his leaving interview with Julie Chen-Moonves, Will stated that he got fired due to the perception that he had a strong social presence.

He went on to say that he was in no way antagonistic to the other players and that he did not harbor any resentment toward them.

The end of Week 9 marked the beginning of new conflicts, which will be seen in the September 17 two-hour episode, Zingbot's return, and the double eviction night on September 18.

