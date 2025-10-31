Who went home on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4 episode 6? Details explored

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 15: Model Chanel Iman attends VANDAL Grand Opening in New York City on January 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Vandal)

In episode 6 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4, “Grit,” three recruits exited the competition. Chanel Iman, Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker were the participants who departed during the episode.

Iman was the first to leave after failing to keep pace during an endurance task, leading to her removal from the course.

Later in the episode, Decker was medically withdrawn due to a back and hip injury sustained during the “murderball” challenge.

Following his exit, his wife, Jessie, voluntarily withdrew from the course to accompany him. Their departures reduced the group to eight remaining recruits, who continued the selection process.

Three recruits exit Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4's latest episode

Endurance task and Chanel Iman’s exit

At the start of the episode, the remaining recruits prepared for the day’s endurance challenges. The directing staff announced that armbands would be removed from participants who were unable to meet the required standards.

During a physical task that required the recruits to hold their Bergens overhead and then march through the desert, Chanel Iman began to struggle.

As she fell behind the group, Jovon “Q” Quarles, one of the directing staff members, determined that she could not continue. Her armband was taken, officially ending her participation in the course.

Following Iman’s withdrawal, the recruits advanced to a rope-crossing challenge that required them to move sideways along a 165-foot-high cable within ten minutes.

Teams took turns completing the task, with varying results. Randall Cobb, Brianna LaPaglia and Gia Giudice were unable to complete it in time, while the team consisting of Mark Estes, Jessie James Decker, Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East succeeded.

Another group, including Christie Pearce Rampone, Eric Decker and Kody Brown, was unable to finish after Decker failed to complete the crossing.

Eric Decker’s injury and medical withdrawal

After the rope task, the recruits participated in a military-style game known as “murderball,” designed to test teamwork and determination under physical strain.

The challenge involved aggressive physical contact as participants fought to gain control of a ball in a mud pit. Eric Decker competed against Andrew East, Randall Cobb, Mark Estes and Kody Brown during multiple rounds.

During the task, Decker experienced pain in his back and hip, but continued until the activity concluded.

Upon returning to the barracks, Decker reported severe discomfort and underwent a medical evaluation. The on-site physician, Dr. Andy Brown, examined him and concluded that his condition would not allow him to continue safely. Decker was medically withdrawn from the competition.

Before leaving, he explained to the directing staff that he had reached his physical limit.

Jessie James Decker’s voluntary withdrawal

After Decker’s medical withdrawal, he informed his wife and fellow recruit, Jessie James Decker, of his departure. Upon learning of his condition, Jessie chose to voluntarily leave the course to accompany him.

The pair exited the base together, marking the second and third departures of the episode. Their joint withdrawal made them the first married couple to leave the season simultaneously.

Recruits continuing in the competition

Following the exits of Chanel Iman, Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker, eight recruits remained in Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4.

Those still in the competition include Gia Giudice, Shawn Johnson East, Andrew East, Kody Brown, Brianna LaPaglia, Mark Estes, Randall Cobb and Christie Pearce Rampone.

Each continues to undergo the physical and psychological challenges of the selection process as the series progresses.

Stay tuned for more updates.