Who went home in the latest episode of Big Brother 27? Details explored

Ava Pearl from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram @childofvenusandmars)

The latest episode of Big Brother 27, which aired on September 25, 2025, brought the endgame closer than ever with the final veto competition and eviction.

With just four houseguests left in the house, every decision carried extra weight, shaping who would have a chance to sit in the finale.

The episode followed a fast pace, fitting in the Final 4 Head of Household (HoH) competition, the last Power of Veto (PoV) contest of the summer, and a significant eviction.

By the end of the night, only three players remained, with Ava being eliminated, as they prepared for the final stage of the season, which concludes on September 28.

Throughout the episode, the tension was clear. A short time earlier, Keanu Soto had been eliminated, showing that no one was safe.

The house dynamics tightened further as alliances and promises were tested in the final week. With the finale only days away, every move became about positioning and survival.

Morgan wins back-to-back competitions and locks her spot in the Big Brother 27 finale

Morgan Pope made one of the most decisive moves of the season by winning the Final 4 HoH competition.

This marked her second straight win after a season where she had not claimed a HoH victory until the later stages.

Her timing could not have been better, as securing this HoH guaranteed her place in the Big Brother finale.

“Finally, I get to control my fate,” she said during her diary room segment, reflecting on how important this win was for her personal game.

Once Morgan had power, her nominations followed a clear path. She chose Ashley Hollis and Ava Pearl for the block.

Vince Panaro remained off the block, consistent with Morgan’s earlier strategy of avoiding putting him up unless she had no other choice.

The nominations highlighted where trust and loyalty stood, with Ashley and Ava facing the risk of eviction.

But Morgan was not finished yet. She also captured the final veto of the summer, her fifth win of the season.

This victory gave her complete control, as she could either change the nominations or keep them the same.

Another houseguest commented that “the veto meant everything at this point,” recognizing how it directly shaped the last eviction before finale night.

With both titles in her hands, Morgan effectively sealed the direction of the week, choosing not to use the veto and leaving her original nominations intact.

Ava Pearl sent to the jury as the final three prepare for the last battle in Big Brother 27

When the votes and decisions were finalized, Ava Pearl became the houseguest evicted at the Final 4. Despite strong gameplay and social ties,

Ava’s position on the block alongside Ashley left her vulnerable once Morgan chose not to use the veto. Her exit sent her to the jury house, where she will help decide the winner of Big Brother 27.

In her farewell comments, Ava expressed that she “gave everything to the game” and acknowledged how the structure of the competitions left her without a path to save herself.

The eviction also shifted the dynamics for the three players remaining inside the house.

Morgan, Ashley, and Vince now stand as the Final 3, each preparing for the most important HoH competition of the season.

The final HoH will unfold in three parts, with the winner choosing who to sit next to in the last two chairs on finale night.

As one houseguest put it, “every decision from this point is about who you want to sit next to in the end.”

This focus on endgame strategy will determine not only who makes it to the finale but also who has the best chance to win over the jury.



Stay tuned for more updates.