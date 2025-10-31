Who went home in The Great British Baking Show 16 Week 9? Details explored

The Great British Bake Off (Image via Instagram/ @britishbakeoff)

It was the Great British Bake Off semi-final, as Toby became the ninth baker to leave the Bake Off tent. The 29-year-old baker admitted that while he is feeling gutted, but is also proud of his journey, further stating that he feels 'so much more confident'. Toby’s mousseline failed to set and was described as too dry which left him in trouble.

Although he is leaving the tent, Toby admits that he hopes to continue baking, and also teases his plans to launch his own bakeware line. However, the baker admitted that he kind of saw the elimination coming, as he said,

“I was expecting it, to be honest.”

The Great British Bake Off alum Toby gets candid about his elimination

In an interview with Radio Times, Toby opened up about his exit from the show, saying it was tough to come back from serving a puddle of mousseline, while adding:

“I had good comeback today... It's the good bits that I find hard to talk about. The best thing of being in the tent is definitely the people. The handshake was good, the Star Baker was good, but yeah the people were the best bit. I was obviously gutted to hear my name as there was a slight glimmer of hope after I managed to pull off a completely reimagined showstopper but overall I just felt so proud of myself.”

Toby further said that for now, he will take any opportunity to bake for people online or in person and one day, maybe far in the future, he would love to have his own bakeware line of high-quality items, which will be accessible to amateur bakers. As he said,

“I’d just love to keep doing this in any capacity."

Toby concluded by saying that after the technical puddle, he knew it would take something incredible to pull it back, and as close as it was, his showstopper just did not make the cut.

The Great British Bake Off alum admitted that he felt overwhelmed with emotions after the announcement.

Judges get candid about Toby’s departure in semi-finale

Show judge Paul Hollywood pointed out that a single mistake led to Toby's downfall, as Toby believed this was specifically his “puddle of mousseline” in the technical challenge. Hollywood said:

“It took a while for Prue and I to discuss everything. It goes to show how tight things are on Bake Off. It came down to that one mistake and that unfortunately was the downfall of Toby.”

Dame Prue Leith also weighed in, saying,

"I think Toby in a way was our least confident baker when we started. He has learned so much. He’s a really talented baker.”

Watch the finals of The Great British Bake Off 2025 airing exclusively on Channel 4 on Tuesday, 4 November. Stay tuned for more updates.