Who has been eliminated in The Great British Bake Off Season 16 so far after Week 9? Details explored

The Great British Bake Off Season 16 has seen multiple contestants leave the tent as the competition progressed through its first nine weeks.

As of Week 9, Toby became the latest baker to be eliminated. Prior to him, Iain, Lesley, Nataliia, Nadia, Jessika, Pui Man, Leighton, and Hassan had already exited the show in their respective weeks.

Each baker departed after completing the challenges assigned for the week, which included technical, signature, and showstopper bakes.

The eliminations followed the standard format of the show, with judges evaluating the bakers’ creations. This article details the contestants who have left the series so far.

Eliminated bakers of The Great British Bake Off Season 16 after week 9

Week 1: Hassan

Hassan​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ was the one who, by far, had to exit the Bake Off tent the quickest. The news of his elimination was given by the host, Alison Hammond. Hassan is a chemistry graduate and works in the pharmaceutical industry.

As per the information on his profile on Channel 4, he is baking in a very analytical manner and is particularly fond of desserts that are inspired by his Pakistani roots.

He characterized his time on the show as brief but fun and made a statement that he would like to come back to baking ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌again.

Week 2: Leighton

Leighton was eliminated in the second week, with host Noel Fielding announcing his departure. He is a mathematician from Swansea living in Surrey with his husband and their dog.

His Channel 4 bio notes his focus on traditional Welsh and British flavours and his methodical approach to baking. Leighton described his exit and identified the biscuit memory box as his most challenging task.

Week 3: Pui Man

Pui Man was the third contestant to leave the tent. Alison Hammond revealed her elimination. She is from Hong Kong and lives in Essex with her husband and two children.

Her official bio highlights her background in fashion design and her dedication to perfecting bakes. Pui Man mentioned that her Swiss Roll received positive feedback, while her showstopper cake was critiqued as “cartoon.”

Week 4: Jessika

Jessika left in Week 4, with Alison Hammond announcing her exit. She is a gymnastic performer and baker from Cornwall. Her Channel 4 bio notes her bold approach to flavour combinations and her vibrant personality.

Jessika reported that her showstopper bake did not go as planned and emphasized that making it to the tent was a meaningful achievement.

Week 5: Nadia

Nadia was eliminated in Week 5. Judge Prue Leith said she had not done enough to secure her place. Nadia lives in Liverpool with her partner and daughters.

Her official bio describes her as blending Indian and Italian flavours and bringing energy to her bakes. She stated that she had enjoyed participating and forming connections with other bakers.

Week 6: Nataliia

Nataliia left the competition in Week 6. She was taught to bake by her grandmother and moved to the UK from Ukraine.

Channel 4 notes her use of traditional recipes and infusion of classic British bakes with Ukrainian flavours. Nataliia expressed pride in her performance and appreciation for the experience and interactions with other contestants.

Week 7: Lesley

Lesley was eliminated in Meringue Week, Week 7. She is a hairdresser who has been baking since childhood.

Her official bio highlights her love of classic bakes with modern designs. Lesley stated she had anticipated leaving and acknowledged the support of other bakers during her exit.

Week 8: Iain

Iain left during the quarter-final in Week 8. He is originally from Coleraine and resides in Belfast.

His Channel 4 bio mentions his creativity with sourdough and blending classic flavours with twists. Iain expressed gratitude for the experience and friendships developed on the show.

Week 9: Toby

Toby was eliminated in Week 9. He grew up in Sidmouth and currently lives in Warwickshire.

According to his bio, he focuses on classic recipes and bread baking. Toby commented on the people he met in the tent and on his performance in the competition before leaving.

