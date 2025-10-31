Who are the remaining bakers on The Great British Bake Off Season 16 after Week 9? Details explored

The Great British Bake Off's Prue Leith speaks to media at Scottish Parliament Building on November 21, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur hosts an event in the Scottish Parliament in support of his proposed Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill, joined by Dignity in Dying Patron and Bake off Judge, Prue Leith. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Following season 16, week 9 of The Great British Bake Off, only three bakers are left in the competition. Toby was sent home after the technical and showstopper challenges in Patisserie Week.

Jasmine, Aaron, and Tom are the last three bakers advancing to the finale. It is the fifth time this season that Jasmine has been awarded Star Baker. Moreover, it was her third consecutive Star Baker title.

The episode featured the signature, technical and showstopper challenges that were designed to test the bakers’ patisserie skills.

Each judge, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, examined the works of the bakers to see if each followed the recipes, presentation and overall ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌structure.

Lineup of bakers continuing after Week 9 of The Great British Bake Off season 16

Signature challenge: Cream horns

The signature challenge required each baker to produce two batches of cream horns using puff pastry. Jasmine, Aaron, Tom and Toby worked under warm tent conditions.

Judges​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ looked into the texture, taste and structural uniformity of the pastries. Toby and Tom had problems with the layers of the pastry; however, Jasmine and Aaron followed the technical instructions to the letter.

Every baker came up with two different versions of cream horns with different fillings. Judges looked into the flavor balance and the quality of the pastry.

The bakers were thus positioned for the technical round and their showstopper evaluations were also ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌affected.

Technical challenge: Framboisier

In the technical challenge, bakers were instructed to create a Framboisier, a layered French dessert consisting of génoise sponge, crème mousseline and fresh raspberries.

Each baker was also required to create a fondant rose and a sugar dome as part of the decoration. Aaron was the only baker to complete the sugar dome successfully.

Tom and Jasmine were unable to finish the dome as intended within the allotted time. Toby’s technical bake did not meet the standard required for the challenge.

Judges assessed the bakers on adherence to the recipe, the quality of the sponge, the texture of the mousseline and overall presentation.

Toby’s technical performance contributed to his elimination from the competition after the episode concluded.

Showstopper challenge: Macaron centerpiece

The final challenge of the episode was a macaron-based showstopper, requiring bakers to construct a centerpiece at least 45 centimeters in height using a minimum of 30 macarons.

Each baker designed and executed their structure individually. Jasmine’s centerpiece met the challenge criteria. Aaron and Tom experienced difficulties with some of their macarons and had to remake portions.

Toby’s centerpiece included lemon and chocolate macarons arranged in crates but it did not meet the technical standards required by the judges.

Judges evaluated the bakers on construction, baking accuracy and overall presentation, which influenced the elimination decision.

Remaining contestants

After Week 9, the three bakers continuing in the competition are Jasmine, Aaron and Tom. Jasmine holds the most Star Baker titles at this stage of the season.

Aaron and Tom remain in contention for the finale. Toby’s elimination reduced the contestant pool from four to three.

The remaining bakers will battle through the following episodes in more signature, technical, and showstopper challenges. The judges will keep on assessing their artistry, construction and visual appeal as they advance to the final.

The elimination in Week 9 set the trio of bakers for the last round of the season. The judges' decisions in this episode were an indication of the group moving to the finale.

Jasmine, Aaron and Tom will be facing off in the final challenges, as well as their carryover and upcoming episodes, determining the way to the season ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ending.

