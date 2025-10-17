How to stream The Great British Bake Off 2025 in the U.S. without Netflix

The new season of The Great British Bake Off, also known in the U.S. as The Great British Baking Show, premiered in September 2025.
While Netflix carries the series for American audiences, it releases episodes several days later than the U.K. broadcast.
For viewers in the U.S. who do not have Netflix or want to watch episodes as they air in Britain, the series can be streamed through Channel 4’s platform using a virtual private network (VPN).
This allows users to access U.K.-based content legally by connecting through a U.K. server and registering for a free Channel 4 account.
The Great British Bake Off 2025 season was launched on September 5, 2025, in the U.S. through Netflix. The series has 10 episodes in total, with the final episode set to be broadcast on November 4 in the U.K. and on November 7 in the U.S.
Each episode is released on Netflix in the United States three days after its original broadcast on Channel 4 in the U.K.
The Great British Bake Off is a weekly show in the U.K. and is aired on Channel 4, the network that has been home to the series. Episodes are shown every Tuesday at 8 p.m. British Summer Time (BST).
Fans in the U.K. have the option of watching the series without paying any money on the Channel 4 online service, All 4. In case a viewer is willing to watch the same program in the USA, one can use a VPN service that will allow them to connect to a U.K. server.
After that, subscribers are allowed to register for a free Channel 4 account and watch the programs either in real-time or at their convenience.
As per the information given by ExpressVPN, a popular choice among users who want to stream content internationally, individuals may link to a U.K. server so as to open websites that are not accessible in their region.
ExpressVPN has a variety of subscription options available with different pricing levels, i.e., Basic (from $3.49 per month), Advanced ($4.49 per month), and Pro ($7.49 per month), in addition to a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Users who want to access content after a VPN connection can simply visit Channel 4’s official website, sign up for a free All 4 account, and download The Great British Bake Off episodes, thus no need to have a Netflix subscription.
As new episodes of Channel 4 are scheduled for every Tuesday at 8 p.m. BST, U.S. viewers can watch the show at 3 p.m. Eastern Time or 12 p.m. Pacific Time with the help of a VPN, thus being able to watch the show before the U.S. Netflix release, which is on Fridays at 3 a.m. ET.
The table below lists the U.K. and U.S. release dates for each episode of the 2025 season:
|Episode
|
U.K. Release Date
|U.S. (Netflix) Release Date
|1
|September 2
|September 5
|2
|September 9
|September 12
|3
|September 16
|September 19
|4
|September 23
|September 26
|5
|September 30
|October 3
|6
|October 7
|October 7
|7
|October 7
|October 7
|8
|October 7
|October 7
|9
|October 7
|October 7
|10
|November 4
|November 7
Netflix still has the entire archive of The Great British Bake Off that aired over the years, in a total of nine seasons, which are called "collections" on the platform.
Moreover, Channel 4's on-demand service is giving the possibility of watching the old episodes for free to people who live in the UK or are connected through a VPN server located in the UK.
With the help of these three formats, the American public will be able to watch the new as well as the old seasons of The Great British Bake Off without the need to be only Netflix.
