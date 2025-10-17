How to stream The Great British Bake Off 2025 in the U.S. without Netflix

The Great British Bake Off's Prue Leith attends The RHS Chelsea Flower Show (Image via Getty)

The new season of The Great British Bake Off, also known in the U.S. as The Great British Baking Show, premiered in September 2025.

While Netflix carries the series for American audiences, it releases episodes several days later than the U.K. broadcast.

For viewers in the U.S. who do not have Netflix or want to watch episodes as they air in Britain, the series can be streamed through Channel 4’s platform using a virtual private network (VPN).

This allows users to access U.K.-based content legally by connecting through a U.K. server and registering for a free Channel 4 account.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off 2025 online without Netflix in the U.S.