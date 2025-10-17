The Great British Bake Off's Toby Littlewood gets emotional after securing the latest Star Baker and reaching the quarter-finals

The Great British Bake Off's Toby Littlewood (Image via Instagram/@britishbakeoff)

Toby Littlewood advanced to the quarter-finals of The Great British Bake Off after earning the Star Baker title during Meringue Week.

The Warwickshire contestant described the experience as “overwhelming” after his bakes impressed judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith in episode 7 of series 16, which aired October 16, 2025.

His Apple Meringue Pies in the Signature challenge and his tropical-themed Vacherin Glacé in the Showstopper round led to consistent praise from the judges and secured his position in the next stage of the competition.

Toby Littlewood secures Star Baker during Meringue Week on The Great British Bake Off

Toby impresses in the Signature challenge

For the Signature challenge, contestants were asked to make mini meringue tarts. Toby created apple meringue pies, which received positive feedback from both judges.

Prue Leith told the 29-year-old baker that his desserts looked "absolutely lovely" and described the bake as both flavorful and well-balanced, adding that the pastry was cooked well and the meringue complemented it.

Paul Hollywood shared a similar reaction, saying Toby’s bake was "delicious" and noted it was a unique creation. He then awarded Toby the Hollywood Handshake. Prue added that it was a well-deserved "handshake" and that the overall presentation was pleasing.

After the challenge, Toby expressed satisfaction with how it turned out, saying,

“Wow, that could not have gone any better. I do not think they actually gave me any critique at all.”

Fellow host Alison Hammond remarked that Toby deserved a handshake, while Paul added that he thought Toby did a "good job."

Technical and Showstopper challenges

The Technical challenge required bakers to make raspberry soufflés. Each contestant began the bake at different intervals so their desserts could be judged fresh from the oven.

Toby and Lesley overwhipped their egg whites, which affected the texture of their soufflés. Despite this, Toby placed third in the round, maintaining a consistent performance.

The showstopper challenge involved contestants making a vacherin glacé, which is a classic French dessert, basically an ice cream cake, made with meringue, sorbet, and ice cream layers.

Toby’s idea was to use pineapple and coconut flavors. Paul and Prue were very positive about the idea and the realization of it, with Paul jokingly suggesting to Toby that after tasting his dessert, he should “go and enjoy a piña colada poolside”.

After the judges’ assessments, Toby was the overall top performer in the Signature, Technical, and Showstopper challenges.

He got the award of Star Baker for the second time this season, the first time being during Biscuit Week.

Reaction and progress to quarter-finals

Toby was tearful after getting the Star Baker award and thus shared the moment with the hosts, Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond.

He told the program that he was "overwhelmed" with the result after such a good week and that he only wished to keep up his level of performance.

According to Paul Hollywood, Toby had been on the verge of getting the Star Baker award for a number of weeks. After the episode aired, Toby reflected on his performance, noting,

“Can you believe it?! It was one of those weeks where both the Signature and Showstopper worked exactly as I would have hoped, which is a rare occurrence... especially with meringue!”

He added that Paul "actually faked him out with a handshake," just as he did with Jasmine, and concluded that he was moving into the quarter-finals as Star Baker.

With his second Star Baker title secured, Toby advanced alongside the remaining contestants to the quarter-finals, continuing his run in The Great British Bake Off Series 16.

Stay tuned for more updates.