Who went home in episode 2 of Dancing with the Stars? Details explored

Dancing with the Stars season 34 aired episode 2 on September 23, 2025, bringing the first eliminations of the season.

After no one was sent home during the premiere, the results in week two were based on combined scores and audience votes.

By the end of the episode, Corey Feldman with Jenna Johnson and Baron Davis with Britt Stewart were eliminated in a double exit.

The theme for the evening was One-Hit Wonders Night, where each couple danced to a famous single-hit track.

The night opened with an energetic troupe performance to “Everybody Dance Now,” before the contestants took the stage one by one.

Celebrities including Robert Irwin, Hilaria Baldwin, Jen Affleck, Jordan Chiles, Whitney Leavitt, Alix Earle, and others performed routines ranging from Tango to Jive, Foxtrot, Quickstep, and Cha Cha.

Judges Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli, and the returning Carrie Ann Inaba scored the contestants while also following the week’s format of offering single-word critiques.

Fans cast their votes live, which, combined with the scores from both weeks, determined who stayed and who left.

With two stars leaving the competition, the remaining cast looked ahead to the next round with higher pressure and expectations.

Celebrity highlights and standout performances during One-Hit Wonders Night on Dancing with the Stars

Hilaria Baldwin and partner Gleb Savchenko danced a Tango to “What Is Love” by Haddaway in this episode of Dancing with the Stars.

She told the audience she was “gonna leave it all on the dance floor.”

Derek called it “amazing,” while Bruno said it was a “wonderful blend of power and elegance.”

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas impressed again with a Cha Cha to “Play That Funky Music.” Bruno cheered that they were “not a one-hit wonder” and added, “So hot, I’m melting.” Carrie Ann agreed she lit the ballroom on fire.

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson danced a Tango to “Move Your Feet.” Robert reflected on his late father Steve Irwin, saying,

“Every year I live, I actually feel closer to my dad.”

Judges praised his charisma, with Derek summing it up with one word: “Crikey.”

Jordan Chiles delivered a fast Jive to “Maniac,” mixing gymnastics with dance. Bruno told her she “came back stronger than ever,” and Carrie Ann compared her energy to Tina Turner.

Alix Earle tapped into her “competitive side” during her Mambo to “Mambo No. 5.” Carrie Ann said, “You blew me away,” while Bruno described it as a “breakthrough.”

Emotional stories, injury struggles, and the first eliminations of Dancing with the Stars season 34

Danielle Fishel pushed through a hamstring tear while performing her Cha Cha to “Rhythm of the Night.” She told Julianne Hough afterward,

“Adrenaline is pumping and thank god for body makeup.”

Bruno praised her routine, saying it had the “right amount of spice,” though Dancing with the Stars judges noted some technical flaws.

Jen Affleck performed a Quickstep to “Take On Me,” incorporating her signature countertop move from TikTok.

She hugged her child before scoring 22 points. Derek reminded her to sharpen technique, while Bruno called her “twinkle toes.”

Elaine Hendrix had a cheerleader-themed Jive to “Hey Mickey.” The surprise of the night was a rehearsal visit from Toni Basil herself, who told her, “You have to be sassy.” Judges applauded the fun energy.

Baron Davis revisited his high school days before a Samba to “Return of the Mack.” Despite his effort, Carrie Ann admitted,

“That was not eloquent, I’m sorry,” as mistakes were noted.

He ended up eliminated with Britt Stewart. Corey Feldman, paired with Jenna Johnson, danced a Cha Cha to “Baby Got Back.”

He gave a committed performance, with Derek calling it “memorable.”

However, his score of 15 was the lowest of the night. Combined with last week’s results, Corey and Jenna were the first couple sent home.



