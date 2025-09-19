Who was eliminated in episode 3 of The Great British Baking Show? Details explored

The cast of The Great British Baking Show (Image via Instagram/@britishbakeoff)

The Great British Baking Show Season 16 returned to Netflix with a new episode on September 19, 2025.

This week was Bread Week, during which the bakers were challenged to create different types of breads, both savory and sweet.

While some contestants exceeded the judges’ expectations, others fell short of accomplishing their targets.

Unfortunately, for one baker, it marked the end of their time in the tent. Week three bid farewell to Pui Man, whose Signature and Technical rounds were not up to the mark.

As a result, she fell behind and was on the judges’ list of evictees.

Despite redeeming herself in the Showstopper round, the experts, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, were not satisfied. Consequently, they sent her packing.

While speaking to the cameras, Pui Man spoke out on her exit, saying:

“Little bit disappointed. But I wasn’t doing well most of the time. But I am part of the Bake Off family now, so it’s not that bad.”

On the contrary, the Bread Week proved to be a success for Jasmine, as she won the title of Star Baker with her impressive Showstopper dish.

What dishes did Pui Man present to the judges in episode 3 of The Great British Baking Show?

For the Signature round, the bakers were tasked with creating their own versions of a savory monkey bread. The judges expected to see pull-apart breads prepared with “yeasty dough” that were also “visually striking.”

With three hours to bake, the contestants went right into the challenge.

Pui Man decided to infuse her monkey bread with “exotic” flavors, so she filled it with red bean curd as well as coriander and ginger pesto. To give it a unique taste, she further added Chinese five-spice powder to the mix.

Although The Great British Baking Show contestant wanted to do something unusual, she was worried the judges might not like the unconventional taste.

While reviewing her dish, Prue pointed out that the bread looked “dull” and could have used a glaze. Paul, on the other hand, mentioned that it needed more salt to bring out the flavors.

“I’m little bit disappointed about the flavor bit. I should put a bit more salt. I’m not looking forward to technical challenge. I would be at the bottom again. It’s not my thing,” Pui Man said after the challenge.

For the second round, which was Technical, The Great British Baking Show contestants were asked to create “the fast food classic” - a glazed ring doughnut.

However, they had to present the experts with 12 ring-shaped doughnuts, all covered with a vanilla glaze and six dipped in strawberry icing.

While judging Pui Man’s doughnuts, Paul noted that they were “massively underproved” and “very, very dark.”

Although they appreciated the overall taste of the doughnuts, the texture did not impress them.

After tasting all the doughnuts, Paul and Prue ranked the contestants’ dishes, placing Pui Man in last place.

In the final challenge, the Showstopper round, the experts asked the bakers to make a celebratory sweet bread with at least three tiers.

Pui Man decided to create a ‘coconut cocktail wedding’ sweet bread in honor of her husband. The three tiers would comprise classic milk bread, filled with coconut paste, cherries, and decorated with roses made from bread dough.

Paul and Prue appreciated the appearance of the dish as well as the hand-crafted roses put on it.

“Really nice and powerful coconut flavor. And I like the cherries,” Prue said.

Paul also liked the flavors, admitting he was surprised by how well everything tasted.

Despite Pui Man’s comeback, the judges eliminated her based on her lack of improvement over the weeks.

Pui Man was upset about her exit but grateful she could be part of the show.

Stay tuned for more updates.