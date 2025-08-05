Who was Colin Atkinson on The Young and the Restless? A closer look at his character and storyline

The Young and the Restless © CBS

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) is a CBS daytime soap opera that has captivated viewers since its debut in 1973. Among all the notable characters, one likable character is Colin Atkinson. His character, whose presence in Genoa City was quite important and filled with intrigue.

Colin Atkinson, portrayed by actor Tristan Rogers, first appeared on Y&R in December 2010. Colin was first introduced as an antagonist. However, he spent many years in the soap opera world. Even though he knew that the things he did were wrong many times. But it has been a journey for the fans to see the character go from being manipulative to redeemable. He ended up having problems with his family, especially his son Cane Ashby.

The Young and the Restless brings out the crucial role of Colin Atkinson

Colin Atkinson was a character who came to Genoa City from Australia with a bad past. He quickly got involved with the main characters of the show, including Jill Abbott, after getting out of jail. Colin was Cane Ashby's estranged father, but she didn't know that. At first, he tried to control Cane by threatening to tell everyone about his criminal past if he didn't do what Colin wanted.

Colin was involved in a lot of illegal activities and schemes that involved lying and cheating during his time on the show. This made him a key player in the drama that played out in Genoa City.

Colin Atkinson is an interesting villain with multidimensional traits. At first, his character was quite villainous because he was a member of an Australian organized crime family. His goal in coming to Genoa City was to take control of Cane.

He made his son take on a leadership role in the criminal underworld by bringing up things that had happened to him in the past. This caused a lot of fights, especially when Colin used what he knew about Cane's dead sister, Samantha, to make things worse for him. The character's story became fascinating when he became kinder and tried to make up with his family.

The character's story was full of problems, both personal and criminal. Colin lied and manipulated Genevieve, his ex-wife, a lot, especially when he planned her death after learning she had stolen all of his money.

When he came back to Genoa City in 2014, his crimes got worse. He tried to steal a valuable necklace that was connected to the mysterious Katherine Chancellor's music box. He kept doing shady things, like blackmailing Devon Hamilton for millions of dollars and trying to get family members to lie about what he did.

Colin used Cane's criminal past to control him at first. However, as soon as their relationship grew, they worked together to solve some of their family's mysteries. Colin's final redemption came when he and Cane were able to make peace with each other before Colin died, even though they had a troubled past.

In 2020, the storyline bid adieu to Colin as it said that his character had passed away. But he had come a long way toward being good before he died. Among other things, he tried to make up for the crimes he had committed and the problems he had with his son. Even though he was having problems, his change of heart focused on how hard it is to stay connected as a family.

There were some problems, but Colin's character could always be fixed. Over time, he tried to win back Jill Abbott's love, even though their relationship was complicated. There have been times when Jill and Colin have made up and times when they have betrayed each other. Their vociferous marriage surpassed Colin's shady behavior. By the end, they had a deep bond, but Colin's past actions still left their mark on it.

