Chef confronts Pretty Girls Cook owner in emotional episode of Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service

Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service episode 9 aired on July 30, 2025, featuring a visit to Pretty Girls Cook, a women-run restaurant facing serious operational issues.

In the episode, Gordon Ramsay uncovered poor hygiene practices, cross-contamination in the kitchen, and spoiled seafood being served to customers.

After shutting down the service, he spoke to the restaurant staff and its owner, Dominique.

During a private conversation, Dominique opened up about how the business had affected her passion.

“When I started this, I loved to cook... and then I feel like the business side of things took away my love for being creative,” she said.

Ramsay encouraged her to reflect on the direction of her leadership and the viability of keeping the restaurant open.

The episode followed Ramsay's efforts to help Dominique regain control of the business and address major problems in the kitchen and staff communication.

At the same time, tensions escalated among the staff, leading to a breakdown in team dynamics.

The episode ended with Dominique expressing willingness to improve, though she remained uncertain about her staff’s commitment. Ramsay, observing the emotional fallout, said,

“When you see great ideas disappear like this and it’s their own self-doing, it’s so painful.”

Ramsay shuts down service after health hazards emerge in Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service

Gordon Ramsay took immediate action after discovering rotten seafood, dirty conditions, and unsafe food preparation practices in the kitchen of Pretty Girls Cook.

The footage showed Gordon stopping service and asking all customers to leave the restaurant before calling the staff together for a serious talk.

He questioned Dominique and the team about their awareness of the issues. Ramsay told them,

“I know everything that’s going on,” before asking Dominique for a private conversation. She explained that she tried to maintain standards, saying,

“I’ll get on them about the cleanliness... I’m paying y’all and I’m not getting paid.”

The owner said she had been running the business more to help others than for profit and revealed that she often left the restaurant after setting things up to cook for herself at home.

She admitted that she found more joy and comfort cooking in her own kitchen in Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service.

Ramsay criticized her approach, telling her,

“You’re not a charity. You’re the one that’s sinking.”

He talked about the need for accountability and leadership, asking how her staff could stay motivated if she seemed to have given up.

The segment ended with Dominique still emotional, acknowledging the flaws and hinting at a willingness to change in Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service.

Owner opens up about burnout and tension builds among staff in Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service

During their conversation in Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service, chef asked Dominique what it would mean if Pretty Girls Cook were to shut down. She responded emotionally, saying,

“I didn’t just give it up… I loved cooking, and then the business side took away my love for being creative.”

Ramsay listened as she admitted that managing the restaurant had taken a toll on her passion.

He asked about the restaurant’s beginnings and the origin of the name. Dominique said she had come up with the name herself.

Ramsay then commented that “there’s nothing pretty about the place,” referencing the restaurant’s current condition.

Ramsay noted the use of cheap plates and plastic silverware, pointing to it as another sign of the business cutting corners.

Dominique said she was open to improving things but wasn’t sure if her staff were willing to change. Gordon returned to his van and told the camera,

“This is so upsetting… it’s their own self-doing.”

As Dominique later gathered her team, the discussion turned into an argument, highlighting a lack of unity and communication.

Ramsay rushed back into the restaurant to intervene again, stressing that such internal conflict would only make recovery more difficult.

This episode of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service is currently streaming on FOX.

