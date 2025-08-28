“I was the problem”- Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service contestant reacts to the transformation of his restaurant

Gordon Ramsay from Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service (Image via Getty)

Episode 13 of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service was released on August 27, 2025. It saw the celebrity chef visiting The Neighbourhood Kitchen, located in Massachusetts, to give it a revamp and make it profitable.

When Ramsay confronted the owner of the restaurant, Mark, regarding the problems his restaurant had, Mark was in denial. He believed that he was running his restaurant on his terms and didn't think a change was necessary. However, after persistent efforts from the celebrity chef, he was convinced about changing things.

After seeing the interior transformation of his restaurant, which Gordon facilitated, Mark praised the look of it and appreciated the chef's efforts. He acknowledged that his resistance to change wasn't right and pledged to do the things the chef asked him to.

"I have to say something, and honestly, truthfully, I was the problem," Mark stated.

He went on to say that he had been the problem for the last three years. He noted that he was wrong for starting a restaurant business and then turning around to start another business, a bowling alley near the restaurant. He promised his wife that he would be committed to the restaurant. Gordon asked the manager of the bowling alley to take charge of it so that Mark could be at the restaurant.

What happened after Gordon Ramsay revealed the transformed restaurant to Mark on Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service episode 13?

When Mark and his wife, Lisa, entered their newly transformed restaurant for the first time after Gordon took over to renovate it, they were surprised. Mark even said that he couldn't believe how such a thing was possible. He told his wife that he loved it.

He then told the cameras that he thought the place was gorgeous and that he was amazed by its beauty. He called the interior "phenomenal" and thought that after seeing the place, his employees would feel "regenerated" after the hard times they experienced in the last couple of days.

Here, he referred to the criticism Gordon had for their dishes, their cleanliness, their management, and their financial situation, before he revamped the place. Gordon then joined them in their changed restaurant, where Mark accepted that he was the problem.

He told his wife that he was wrong about starting the restaurant and not focusing on it the way he should've.

"I will make a commitment right here, right now, I will be here every day to support you at keeping this place going. I'm at fault," Mark told her.

Ramsay stated that that was a lot for him to admit and that he respected his honesty. He then made the employees and the owners sit down to try the dishes he upgraded for the menu. Ramsay then asked the Head Chef, Dave, how his food training was, and he said it was the best he had had in his entire life.

He told JP, the bowling alley business manager, that he was going to get fit in the coming months because Mark wasn't going to run between the two businesses as often, as he was going to look after his health more. He asked him to manage the bowling alley while Mark focused on the restaurant.

Stay tuned for more updates!