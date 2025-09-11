"Could send you to hospital" - Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service host reacts to finding stale turkey in Crazy Burger's kitchen

Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service ( Image via Fox TV)

Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service was released on Fox TV. The show has been garnering huge attention as culinary genius Gordon goes on missions “to gather intel on the inner workings and poor food handling practices of struggling restaurants.”

The latest episode, titled ‘Crazy Burger', focuses on a popular eatery, Crazy Burger Cafe and Juice Bar.

The eatery has been run by the owner, Michael Maxon, for almost three decades now. It's reputation skyrocketed after Guy Fieri’s visit back in 2009 for an episode of ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.’

After his visit, there was no looking back for the restaurant. However, the restaurant has been under heavy financial pressure, and the owner has been lending money to keep the business going.

When Ramsay noticed the condition of the restaurant, he exclaimed:

"Could send you to the hospital."

Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service.’ Episode 14: Shocking discoveries are made

Gordon Ramsay was seemingly left in utter disbelief after finding out about the cooking conditions of the place.

The culinary genius seemingly sneaks into the kitchen and makes horrific discoveries as he finds out that the kitchen standards are not up to the mark.

Not only that, but Ramsay also finds out that the refrigerator setting is done at 46°F instead of the required temperature of 37°F.

He goes on to make other horrific discoveries as he sees the ground turkey in a pool of blood while the mushrooms are covered in fungi. As Gordon Ramsay smells the stale turney, he says that a "burger cooked with this turney can send someone to the hospital".

The show host is in utter disbelief as he says that a fungus on a fungus was a discovery for him.

As Ramsay moved further, he spotted the spice rack, which was covered in dirt and was not in good condition.

What happened after Gordon Ramsay visited Crazy Burger?

As the Fox network stated in a press release,

"Despite its long-lived journey, the restaurant is continually fighting battles of mismanagement and mounting debts following Covid. Intel reveals the burger joint’s owner lacks initiative and structure. His low standards gravely affected the success of the business".

He soon learns that the fryer oil is also weeks old. He says that it is rather disheartening to see years of hard work being jeopardised due to bad food quality and unhygienic conditions.

In order to investigate further, Ramsay has sent two secret diners. These two secret diners include former Hell’s Kitchen season 22 finalist Sammi Tarantino, who is also a renowned private chef.

The second secret diner is Hell’s Kitchen’s season 3 winner and entrepreneur, Rock Harper.

It seems like Gordon Ramsay's visit was much needed, as the owner told The Providence Journal,

"We got busted on some stuff, but we learned some good lessons," he said. "One of those lessons was that we needed to offer less on the menu so they could focus on providing consistency."

It seems like the culinary chef was able to bring a few positive changes to the restaurant, and customers will also benefit from these newly made changes.

Viewers can stream the new episodes on Hulu the day after they air. Stay tuned for more updates.