Adam & Joel triumph in macaron tower challenge while Timothy & Athena exit MasterChef: Dynamic Duos

Tiffany Derry, Gordon Ramsay and Joe Bastianich (Image via Instagram @foodclubfox)

MasterChef: Dynamic Duos aired a new episode on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, with a dessert challenge that tested the pairs on accuracy, patience, and teamwork.

Titled Macaron Mayhem, the teams had to make two different styles of macarons and then build up from them as a high tower.

The contestants had just 90 minutes to complete the challenge and that trained used up every second, since macarons are one of the most difficult desserts to do right.

Judges Gordon Ramsay, Tiffany Derry, and Joe Bastianich reminded the teams that even experienced chefs have struggled with macarons in past seasons.

The winners would receive the final major advantage of the season while the team with the weakest dish would go home.

Twelve teams took part in the challenge, including couples, friends, and family members. The judges were looking at how the macarons tasted, how they were made, how they appeared, and if they were consistent in their shape and sizes.

Some duos did well with creative flavors and strong baking skills, while others had problems with things like overcooked shells and uneven filling.

In the end, Adam & Joel won the challenge with their strawberry cheesecake and chocolate peanut butter macarons.

Timothy & Athena were eliminated after the judges pointed out several issues with their dessert tower.

Adam & Joel rise to the top with impressive macaron flavors and structure in MasterChef: Dynamic Duos

Brothers Adam & Joel won the Macaron Mayhem challenge after all three judges were impressed by their neat and tasty macaron tower.

They made two flavors: Strawberry Cheesecake and Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, and both were praised by the judges.

Gordon Ramsay praised the appearance, noting,

“Visually, it's stunning. The sheen on them is beautiful and consistent.”

Tiffany Derry commended their texture and technique, saying,

“The shell, the crunch, very consistent.” Joe Bastianich added, “Technically correct. The flavors are spot-on.”

They were joined in the top tier by Azu & Javier and Zach & Michelle, both of whom also earned compliments for their execution and balance of flavors.

Azu & Javier’s Chocolate Amaretto and Strawberry Raspberry macarons were described as “a tower of art” by Gordon, while Tiffany called them “delicious” despite some uneven filling.

Zach & Michelle’s lemon lavender and chocolate bourbon combinations were described as well-constructed and flavorful, though Joe hoped for stronger fillings.

With this win, Adam & Joel secured the final advantage in this season of MasterChef: Dynamic Duos.

The brothers will get to choose which team joins them in the upcoming barbecue team challenge, giving them strategic control going into the final rounds of the competition.

Timothy & Athena eliminated after inconsistent execution and flavor issues in MasterChef: Dynamic Duos

Newlyweds Timothy & Athena were eliminated in this week’s episode after their Peach Cobbler and Banana Pudding macarons failed to meet expectations.

MasterChef: Dynamic Duos judges highlighted multiple issues, including uneven sizing, textural problems, and underwhelming flavor combinations.

Gordon commented,

“Visually, it's all over the place. The medium-sized ones are delicious. The little version is crunchy and overcooked.”

Tiffany added,

“The peach tastes like whipped butter,” while Joe simply noted, “The execution is pretty terrible.”

They landed in the bottom alongside Tina & Aivan, whose matcha and yuzu macarons were described as rock-hard and lacking flavor balance.

Joe likened the texture to “cream cheese between two biscuits,” adding that the challenge of getting macarons just right.

Despite their elimination, Timothy & Athena remained positive. Timothy & Athena looked back on their MasterChef: Dynamic Duos journey as a special honeymoon experience and shared that they felt thankful for the chance to express their love through cooking.

They called it the best wedding gift they could have received.

In the next episode of MasterChef: Dynamic Duos, the final team challenge of the season will take place.

Adam & Joel will use their winning advantage to choose which team will join them for a high-stakes barbecue cook-off.

Stay tuned for more updates.