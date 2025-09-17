Who took home the trophy in MasterChef: Dynamic Duos season 15 finale?

MasterChef judge Gordon Ramsay (Image via Getty)

MasterChef: Dynamic Duos season 15 ended with its big finale on September 17, 2025, on FOX. This season was the first time home cooks competed in pairs instead of on their own.

Teams included brothers, married couples, friends, and even exes. After weeks of challenges, only three duos reached the last round: Tina & Aivan, Jessica & Jesse, and Rachel & Julio.

In the finale, each team had to prepare a full three-course meal, appetizer, main dish, and dessert, for judges Gordon Ramsay, Tiffany Derry, and Joe Bastianich. The menus reflected their personal stories.

Tina & Aivan honored Vietnamese family recipes, Rachel & Julio told the story of immigration through their dishes, and Jessica & Jesse made a “love letter” to New England, where they grew up and met.

The judges gave detailed feedback, praising strong flavors and presentation but also pointing out issues with texture and technique. After all the courses, the decision came down to consistency across the menu.

In the end, Jessica and Jesse won MasterChef: Dynamic Duos season 15, taking home the trophy, the title, and the $250,000 prize.



Round by round: how the finalists presented their menus in MasterChef: Dynamic Duos

The finale began with appetizers. Tina & Aivan made a Vietnamese prawn salad with crispy leeks and chili garlic vinaigrette.

Ramsay said, “It looks beautiful,” but expected more complexity. Tiffany liked the fresh taste, and Joe said,

“The shrimp were delicious and the plating was beautiful.”

Jessica & Jesse served pan-seared scallops and pork belly with corn purée, pickled jalapeño, apple gastrique, and crispy Brussels sprouts.

Ramsay called it “delicious… you came out of the gate strong.”

Tiffany found the purée too thick, while Joe described it as “a complex, good dish.” Rachel & Julio offered a saffron empanada with mojo pork, fennel salad, and aioli.

Ramsay said, “It looks spectacular,” but Tiffany thought the filling was light. Joe praised the salad as “seasoned properly, bright, and crunchy.”

In the entrée round, Tina & Aivan cooked crispy-skin salmon with lemongrass chili sauce, garlic rice, and bok choy. Ramsay said,

“The salmon is cooked to utter perfection,” while Tiffany and Joe praised the flavors.

Jessica & Jesse presented braised short ribs with gnocchi, vegetables, and demi-glace. Ramsay called it “delicious,” Tiffany enjoyed the gnocchi but found the short rib chewy, and Joe said, “It’s all done well.”

Rachel & Julio served squid ink tortellini with lobster and moqueca sauce. Ramsay praised the lobster as “incredible,” Tiffany wanted “more creaminess,” and Joe admired the detail.

For desserts, Tina & Aivan prepared mango mousse with almond crumb, sesame-ginger tuile, and yuzu sorbet. Ramsay said it was a “showstopper,” Tiffany added, “You are hitting all the marks,” and Joe praised the smooth texture.

Jessica & Jesse created a dark chocolate tart with brittle, meringue, coulis, and ice cream. Ramsay called it “a glamorous s’more,” Tiffany said, “Every component makes the other better,” and Joe praised the layers of flavor.

Rachel & Julio baked a piña colada cake with chantilly and fruit. Ramsay said it was “delicious” though heavy on gelatin. Tiffany appreciated the intention, and Joe said the flavors were “really good.”

Judges’ feedback and final decision in MasterChef: Dynamic Duos

After all three rounds, the judges reviewed the results. Ramsay reminded them that “execution across all three courses mattered more than one standout dish.” Tiffany said,

“Every detail, from garnish to texture, counts in a finale.”

Joe noted the decision came down to steady quality and storytelling through food.

Tina & Aivan impressed with their salmon and mousse, showing strong technical skill. Rachel & Julio stood out for creativity in their “Immigration” menu, but the light empanada filling and heavy cake layer held them back.

Jessica & Jesse kept consistency with their New England-inspired menu. Their scallops and pork belly drew praise, the short ribs had mixed reviews, but the dessert stood out. Ramsay called it “one of the most glamorous s’mores in the country.”

After careful discussion, Gordon, Tiffany, and Joe crowned Jessica and Jesse the winners of MasterChef: Dynamic Duos season 15.

The Boston couple earned the trophy, the title, and the $250,000 prize.

The finale ended with Jessica and Jesse celebrating their victory, while Tina & Aivan and Rachel & Julio reflected on teamwork, resilience, and sharing their cultural stories.

The season closed by highlighting how cooking in pairs brought new creativity and storytelling to the MasterChef kitchen.



