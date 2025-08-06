The Hunting Wives creator teases possible season 2, saying she wants to "get back together"

The Hunting Wives © Netflix

Although Netflix has not officially confirmed The Hunting Wives season 2, chances of its renewal remain strong. The steamy thriller premiered its first season on July 21, 2025. The series, based on May Cobb’s bestselling novel, consists of murder, scandal, and complex characters.

According to Deadline, posted on July 29, 2025,

"Netflix does have the ability to bring The Hunting Wives back for more episodes. The streaming service has exclusive licensing rights in the U.S. for a year and the cast can opt in for new seasons."

Despite initial plans for the show to premiere on Starz, The Hunting Wives found a home on Netflix, where it quickly gained traction.

The plot follows Sophie (Brittany Snow), a newcomer to East Texas, who becomes embroiled in the lives of wealthy socialites, including Margo (Malin Åkerman), Callie (Jaime Ray Newman), and Jill (Katie Lowes).

As Sophie’s past catches up with her, the group becomes trapped in a series of murders and secrets. So, the hype and expectation regarding what's next has viewers excited.

In an interview with CBS 19 in July, 2025, Cobb stated,

“I feel like there is so much more story to be told. It ends on a cliffhanger, and also, the cast and crew were so wonderful. We all just want to get back together and work together again.”

During another interview, Snow mentioned,

"I think that that’s something that she probably hasn’t even wrestled with within herself, as far as why she’s comfortable keeping herself in that box and also keeping secrets from herself. That’s a dark night of the soul situation that we would only be seeing in season 2."

She further stated,

"I don’t know how she’s going to get there. Therapy? Maybe a really good therapist and a lot of time.”

The show's growing popularity makes it likely that there will be a second season of The Hunting Wives.

The Hunting Wives season 1: What happened in the recent Netflix series?

The Hunting Wives opens with the dramatic murder of a young woman named Abby (Madison Wolfe), setting the tone for a thrilling, dark, and suspense-filled story. Sophie moves from Boston to an East Texas town and immediately feels out of place in the conservative socialite community.

She’s soon introduced to Margo (Malin Åkerman) and her affluent friends, including the sheriff's wife Callie (Jaime Ray Newman) and basketball mom Jill (Katie Lowes). Sophie, eager to fit in, is drawn to their world of wild parties and questionable decisions.

Sophie's world gets darker as the story goes on. Sophie's gun, which is found at the crime scene, gets more attention after Abby is killed. As Sophie tries to clear her name, she gets caught in a web of lies and deception.

More characters are killed, such as Jill, Kyle (Michael Aaron Milligan), Margo's brother Kyle, and even Starr (Chrissy Metz), Abby's mother.

In the season finale, Sophie is forced to take drastic actions. She kills Kyle in self-defense to protect herself from his violent attempt to silence her. As she continues to cover up the crimes, Sophie’s world unravels.

Meanwhile, the role of Pastor Pete brings value to the investigation. However, his story ends in his suicide after his connection was proved in a kidnapping case.

Sophie’s journey ends in chaos and now she is left to deal with the deadly consequences of her actions.

The Hunting Wives season 1 episodes are available to stream on Netflix.

