The Hunting Wives: Netflix series vs. book differences explained

When a series adapts its plot and storyline from the book, it’s either that the showrunner sticks completely to the lines on the pages or adds new twists and drama to make the show more creative. Yet, Netflix dropped another book-to-screen adaptation this July. It's The Haunting Wives!
The show is based on a novel with the same name, written by May Cobb. Collaboration between director Rebecca Cutter and the author May Cob has brought this thrilling show to the screen with eight episodes already.
Starring as the lead are Brittany Snow and Malkin Akerman, where Evan Jonigkeit, Dermot Mulroney, Chrissy Metz, Jamie Rey Newman, and Katie Lowes are a few of the other cast members among others. The plot revolves around a woman named Sophie who moved with her family from Boston to a fictional town named Maple Brook in East Texas. What drives the story ahead is when Sophie, who tries to fit in with the people in Texas, meets powerful socialite Margo Banks, who leads the group of housewives.
Behind this powerful circle of ladies lie the deadliest secrets. Sophie, the newcomer, gets to know each one of them and eventually learn that what seemed so elegant and classy at the start is now all about betrayal, guns, murder, and secrecy.
In an interview with the US, Akerman shared,
‘’Rebecca Cutter and May Cobb have a really great relationship. They’ve been talking through a lot, and May was kind of like, ‘Go for it.’ She was on set and was really elated to see her characters come to life, and really loved the direction that Rebecca went in with the characters and the changes. It’s fun to have some of the changes from the book so that people who are fans of the story can go along and be surprised as well. Hopefully it’s not too far gone where it doesn’t veer too far off the book so that they know the characters.”
The open-ended scene of The Haunting Wives will surely bring more murder, mystery, and secrets in its upcoming season. These major changes from the book to the screen, made by Rebecca, added more mystery and suspense, perfectly aligning with the series’ plot.
