Mickey Lee shocks Big Brother 27 by evicting ally Jimmy Heagerty in week 4 blindside

Big Brother host Julie Chen Mooves (Image via Getty)

Big Brother 27 aired its latest episode on Thursday, August 7, 2025, with another surprise-filled eviction night.

The episode featured the fallout from Mickey Lee’s unexpected Head of Household decision, which led to the eviction of Jimmy Heagerty, a former ally.

Over the past few weeks, Jimmy had been a vocal and visible player, known for his early game strategy and leadership in the “Triple Threat” alliance.

However, things took a sharp turn when Mickey, after becoming HoH, chose to nominate him for eviction, a move that many in the house and viewers saw as a major shift in loyalty.

Tensions rose further after Keanu won the Power of Veto, forcing Mickey to make a replacement nomination.

Rather than target an opponent, she surprised the house by choosing Jimmy. The decision was made based on growing suspicions about his connections with other players and lingering resentment from his past HoH decisions.

In a 9-2 vote, Jimmy was evicted, marking one of the season’s first major betrayals.

The episode also included a twist in the Diary Room, where Ashley initially voted to evict Kelley but turned back to change her vote, though only her first vote counted.

Mickey’s decision to nominate Jimmy shifts house dynamics in Big Brother 27

Mickey Lee’s Head of Household reign took a dramatic turn when she nominated Jimmy Heagerty for eviction, despite their shared alliance.

The move came after Keanu won the Veto and removed himself from the block, forcing Mickey to choose a replacement in Big Brother.

Mickey said in the HoH room that Jimmy believed he was safe, but she wasn’t so sure anymore, hinting at her change in perspective.

According to her, Jimmy had become increasingly unpredictable and was forming ties with players outside their original circle.

This decision stunned many houseguests, as Jimmy was previously seen as one of Mickey’s closest allies.

Earlier in the week, Jimmy had been openly critical of Rachel’s outfits and seemed relaxed, believing he was in no danger. His confidence faded once he was placed on the block next to Kelley.

In the days leading up to the eviction, Jimmy tried to rally votes. However, his earlier HoH week, where he went against his alliance’s wishes and nominated Amy and Will, had already left a bad impression.

In the end, Mickey’s decision to nominate him paid off in Big Brother. Despite his efforts, Jimmy was evicted by a 9-2 vote, making him the fourth person to leave the house.

Ashley changes her vote, but it doesn’t count

One of the most unexpected moments of the night came from Ashley, who tried to change her eviction vote after casting it, something that had never happened before on Big Brother.

Before entering the Diary Room, she was seen having a quick conversation with Rachel in the hallway. She then voted to evict Kelley.

However, after walking out, she paused, turned back, and went in again to change her vote to Jimmy.

Host Julie Chen Moonves, watching it live, looked surprised and said “no, no, no, no” as Ashley re-entered the room.

Later, Julie explained that only a player’s first vote is counted. Because of that, Ashley’s attempt to change her vote didn’t matter, and the final vote remained 9-2 to evict Jimmy.

This moment got people talking inside and outside the house. Ashley didn’t give a clear reason for why she changed her mind, but it showed how quickly plans can shift in the game.

It also served as a reminder that Big Brother rules are strict,once a vote is made, it can’t be changed. This could affect how other players view Ashley in the coming weeks.

The next HoH competition will be shown in Sunday’s episode.

