How many episodes does Wednesday season 2 part 2 have? Explained

Wednesday season 2 part 1 was recently released on Netflix. Wednesday season 2 has been split into two parts. The second part, which will consist of four episodes, will be available for streaming on September 3, 2025, at 3:00 AM ET.

Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega, is back at Nevermore Academy this season. There, she is getting more attention for her heroics than she did in season 1.

The story is about how she looks into the strange deaths of outcasts and the dark secrets of Willow Hill Psychiatric Facility. The mystery gets more complicated as the season goes on, and Wednesday learns some scary things about her family and the supernatural things that happen at Nevermore.

Wednesday season 2 part 2 brings four episodes that will explore all of the mystery's twists and turns. The last four episodes will add to the story by showing new threats and answering questions that have been left open.

Wednesday season 2 part 2 will premiere on Netflix on September 3



Wednesday season 2 part 2 will have four episodes. These episodes will be released on September 3, 2025, at 3 am ET. Fans can expect certain developments and answers to the season’s cliffhanger, as the mysteries of Willow Hill and Nevermore Academy unfold.

To watch Wednesday season 2 part 2, you need a Netflix subscription. The available plans include Standard with ads for $7.99/month, Standard without ads for $17.99/month, and the option to add an extra member for $6.99/month with ads or $8.99/month without ads.

Wednesday season 2 part 1 plot overview

Wednesday season 2 part 1 picks up with Wednesday Addams returning to Nevermore Academy, where she’s seen as a hero for stopping Miss Thornhill and the Hyde in season 1. But her newfound fame brings her unwanted attention. The season is mostly about Wednesday's investigation into a string of strange deaths involving outcasts.

Since her psychic abilities aren't working anymore, she uses her sharp detective skills to find out more about what's going on at Willow Hill Psychiatric Facility.

Wednesday finds out that some outcasts were falsely reported dead and were being used in tests for a secret program called LOIS (Longterm Outcast Integration Study). Uncle Fester helps her get into Willow Hill to find out more about what she is looking into.

They find out that the deaths of several patients who were kept alive for evil experiments were faked.

Wednesday finds out the hooded Avian who is in charge of a group of murderous crows. At first, Dr. Fairburn is thought to be responsible for the killings, but it turns out that Judi, the assistant at Willow Hill who seems harmless, is really the killer.

At the end of the first part of the season, Wednesday has solved part of the mystery, but she has also caused new problems that make things even more complicated.

What to expect from Wednesday season 2 part 2?

Wednesday season 2 part 2 will start exactly where the first part left off. Fans can look forward to more exciting detective work as Wednesday continues to figure out what's going on in Willow Hill.

Part 2 will look into the program that controls outcast powers. Part 1 ended on a cliffhanger that showed who the Avian really is and the darker sides of Willow Hill.

The mysteries surrounding Tyler, who has become an increasingly dangerous figure, will be explored further. As secrets come out, there will be tense moments and fights, especially between Wednesday and her family.

There will be a lot of action and suspense in part 2, which only has four episodes.