Will Enid return after Wednesday season 2 finale? The controversial plot development, explored

Netflix’s hit gothic mystery, Wednesday, continues to surprise fans with bold choices and eerie twists. Co-created by Al Gough and Miles Millar and guided by the distinct vision of Tim Burton, the show expands the Addams Family universe while focusing on Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega). Season 1 built the foundation by exploring Nevermore Academy and introducing quirky outcasts like Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers). Season 2 doubled down on darker themes, introducing new villains, complicated family secrets, and unexpected character arcs.

The Wednesday Season 2 finale left viewers shaken, not only by shocking reveals about Aunt Ophelia and the Night family but also by Enid’s transformation into a full alpha werewolf. This twist raises the biggest question heading into Season 3: what happens to Enid, and will she ever return to her human self?

Enid’s alpha transformation — A risky path for Season 3

By the time the Wednesday Season 2 finale aired, Enid had completed her journey from a hesitant outsider to a confirmed alpha werewolf. Her transformation comes at a heavy cost, as Capri warns her that alphas who wolf out risk never returning to their human form. Despite the danger, Enid chooses to embrace her new powers to save Wednesday from Isaac Night, sacrificing her stability for her best friend’s life.

This decision isolates her once again. Enid had finally found belonging in a werewolf pack, only to be pushed back into uncertainty by her alpha status. Alphas may be stronger and freer from lunar cycles, but they are feared even by their own kind. The season leaves Enid in permanent wolf form, stranded in Canada, with Wednesday vowing to find her.

Emma Myers herself has voiced concern about being sidelined in Season 3, noting that extended time in wolf form could mean less screen presence for her as an actor. Still, the choice to make Enid an alpha opens new storylines about identity, sacrifice, and the limits of friendship. It is both a bold twist and a controversial risk — one that could either deepen the show’s emotional core or leave fans disappointed if it sidelines a beloved character for too long.

Chaos, betrayals, and revelations in the Wednesday Season 2 finale

The Wednesday Season 2 finale, titled This Means Woe, didn’t just focus on Enid. It was packed with storylines that set the stage for Season 3. Isaac Night, once known as Slurp, revealed his true identity and attempted to use his machine to rid his sister Francoise of her Hyde powers — a plan that ultimately betrayed her son Tyler. Tyler faced devastating losses, killing Francoise in a rage-fueled fight and being left with nothing but Capri’s questionable offer to join a secret Hyde collective.

Thing’s shocking origin was another standout twist: he was once Isaac Night’s severed hand, making “Thing” an anagram of “Night.” The Addams family ultimately helped Thing return to them, reinforcing the show’s theme of chosen family and loyalty. Meanwhile, Principal Dort’s exposure as the mastermind behind the Morning Song cult ended in his fiery death, leaving Nevermore without a leader.

On a larger scale, Aunt Ophelia’s reveal stole the final moments. Thought to be missing, she was discovered alive — and ominously plotting against her niece. With Morticia’s warnings about Ophelia echoing, her return could fracture the Addams family further and challenge Wednesday’s growing powers.

The Wednesday Season 2 finale reshaped the show’s future with daring reveals and high-stakes twists. Enid’s sacrifice solidified her loyalty to Wednesday but left her fate uncertain, raising doubts about how much of Emma Myers will fans get to see in Season 3. At the same time, Isaac’s defeat, Tyler’s new path, and Ophelia’s sinister presence set up a darker chapter ahead.

Whether Enid remains trapped in wolf form or finds a way back, one thing is certain: her bond with Wednesday will remain central. Their friendship has always been the heart of the series, and Season 3 will likely test it more than ever.