"Nobody told me that" - Wednesday season 2 kept Emma Myres in the dark about Wednesday and Enid's body swap scene

The conclusion of Wednesday Season 2 on September 3, 2025, leaves the main characters of the series at an important juncture in their lives. Among them is Wednesday’s roommate at Nevermore Academy, turned close friend Enid Sinclair, played by Emma Myers. A werewolf by nature, Enid makes a great sacrifice to save Wednesday’s life in the Wednesday Season 2 Part 2, but for the actress there was something else in the season that was far more challenging.

In an interview with People, Emma revealed that she finds it challenging to embody the role as it comes, since she does not receive scripts far in advance. This results in her often giving herself all to scenes without knowing what will happen next.

“We started shooting season 2, and I'd only read the first two (episodes),” she shared. “They like to keep us all in the dark. Even if I'm like, ‘Please, I don't know the storyline,’ they're like, ‘Too bad.’ ”

It was one of the hairstylists on the show who made the mistake of telling Myers that her character switches bodies with Wednesday midway through the season. Recalling the experience, Emma said:

“I freaked out, because that's a lot of pressure. But nobody told me that, so I fully went into this season not knowing that until a month before we started shooting that sequence . . . insane!”

Myers inquired about the scene right away from Ortega, who was shocked that Myers was unaware of it. The actress from Beetlejuice talked Myers out of her worries and guided her through her ultimately great performance.

“Next time, I hope they send me the script a bit earlier so that I can prepare . . . please, Al (Gough) and Miles (Millar), please,” Emma pleaded, referring to the showrunners.

How does Wednesday Season 2 conclude for Enid

In Wednesday Season 2, one of the central storylines revolves around Wednesday’s disturbing premonition involving Enid’s gravestone, making her believe she is responsible for her best friend’s death. Tensions grow between the two since the vision is kept a secret until Episode 6, when they reconcile after a Freaky Friday-style body exchange reveals the truth.

Meanwhile, Enid faces her own transformation challenges after discovering she may be a rare “Alpha” werewolf, capable of turning into her wolf form without the full moon. Capri warns her of the dangers — if she transforms during a full moon, she risks staying permanently in wolf form and becoming prey for other werewolves. During a pivotal moment, Enid sacrifices herself to save Wednesday, successfully rescuing her but losing control, ultimately fleeing into the woods as a seemingly permanent wolf.

Later, Wednesday learns Enid was spotted near the Canadian border, likely escaping werewolves hunting her. Determined to fulfill her promise, Wednesday embarks on a rescue mission alongside Uncle Fester and Thing after Nevermore closes, setting the stage with a major cliffhanger leading into Season 3.

How to watch Wednesday Season 2

Wednesday Season 2 is available to stream exclusively on Netflix for viewers in the United States. To watch all eight episodes of the season, Netflix offers a number of plans depending on streaming quality and device preferences; therefore, viewers must have an active subscription.

Access to the entire season is available with the $6.99/month Standard with Ads subscription, which includes commercials. The Standard plan, which costs $15.49 a month and enables HD streaming on two devices at once is available to users who want an ad-free experience. The Premium package, which costs $22.99 a month, supports up to four devices simultaneously and provides Ultra HD (4K) streaming.

The complete first two seasons of Wednesday are available for immediate streaming on smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, desktops and other compatible streaming devices once viewers have a Netflix subscription. To watch episodes offline, users can also download the episodes on the platform.

