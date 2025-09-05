Who plays Isaac Night on Wednesday Season 2? All about the actor behind the role

Wednesday Season 2 © Netflix

Isaac Night in Wednesday season 2 emerges as one of the most intriguing and mysterious additions to the Netflix hit. After the acclaimed first season, the new chapter broadened the supernatural lore at Nevermore Academy. This season is split into two parts — Part 1 premiered on August 6, 2025, and Part 2 followed on September 3, 2025.

In Wednesday season 2, Isaac Night is portrayed by Owen Painter. Painter, known for his versatility in roles across television and shorts, brings depth and complexity to the character.

His performance balances the grotesque and the human, adding a fresh layer of intrigue to Nevermore Academy’s unsettling storylines.

About the actor behind Isaac Night

Owen Painter plays Isaac Night in Wednesday season 2. Painter was born in West Hartford, Connecticut. He began acting as a teenager and tried his hand at both theatre and film.

Before going into professional acting, he was in high school productions of classics like Hairspray and plays by Chekhov and Shakespeare.

Painting's early work includes parts in the TV mini series Soup (2021), the miniseries Tiny Beautiful Things (2023), and The Handmaid's Tale (2022).

He started working on Netflix's Wednesday in 2024 as Slurp, a character who turned out to be Isaac Night.

Preparing for the part was very secretive; even when he went to Dublin to film, code names like "Karloff" were used to hide his character's real name.

As the co-creator of the series, Alfred Gough, revealed in an interview with Netflix Tudum about Painter's preparation,

"He loved learning about the journey — both physical and emotional — because he really comes into his own in the last four episodes of the season. It was an amazing transformation, and he gives such an incredible performance under all of that makeup — which is not easy."

When he's not acting, Owen Painter is nothing like the sludge-spewing zombie he plays. With an Alex G tote bag and a casual look, he is often seen in Los Angeles, where he lives, giving off an easygoing vibe.

Who is Isaac Night in Wednesday season 2?

Isaac Night is introduced under a veil of secrecy. At first, fans meet him as “Slurp,” a zombie accidentally reanimated by Pugsley Addams using his newfound electrical powers. This quirky yet eerie figure quickly becomes both a companion and a threat — unpredictable, powerful, and unlike anything Nevermore has seen before.

What starts as comic relief soon transforms into something far deeper.

In Part 2, the big twist is revealed: Slurp is actually Isaac Night, a former star student of Nevermore Academy. Once a brilliant Davinci-powered inventor, Isaac mysteriously vanished years earlier.

He is later unmasked as the disembodied right hand behind the character Thing, giving him a deeply personal link to the Addams family’s mythology.

This reveal redefines his role, showing him as more than just a zombie — he is an essential figure in Nevermore’s dark history.

In an interview with Netflix Tudum on September 3, 2025, Owen revealed that the role of Isaac Night was both physically demanding and emotionally layered.

Painter spent the first half of the season buried under heavy zombie makeup, portraying Slurp as both comic and terrifying. Later, the transition into Isaac allowed him to reveal a more human, complex character.

Co-creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar praised his performance, highlighting how Painter captured both the humor and tragedy of the role.

Painter himself described the experience as a gift. He relished exploring the duality of a character who begins as a grotesque creature but ultimately reveals genius, family ties, and emotional depth.

Wednesday season 2 is available to stream on Netflix.