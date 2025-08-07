Who is the new Principal of Nevermore Academy in Wednesday season 2? All about Barry Dort behind the role

Wednesday season 2 © Netflix

Wednesday season 2 premiered on August 6, 2025, on Netflix. The series continues to focus on the dark and mysterious adventures of the iconic Addams family’s youngest member, Wednesday Addams. After the massive success of season 1, Wednesday season 2 part 2 is releasing on September 3, 2025.

The season explores too many secrets of Nevermore Academy and the surrounding supernatural drama. The long-awaited second season has a lot of intense scenes and interesting new characters. The new Principal of Nevermore Academy is one of the most important additions to this season.

The new season has Barry Dort as the new Principal of Nevermore Academy. He takes over from Principal Larissa Weems, played by Gwendoline Christie, who died in the dramatic finale of the first season.

The school has changed a lot since Barry Dort started working there because he brings a different way of leading people.

Steve Buscemi, a well-known actor, plays Barry Dort. Barry is a bit more aggressive than Weems, who was known for her diplomatic style. He is bold enough to express how much he dislikes including "normies," and instead pushes "outcast pride" to the extreme.

Barry Dort's role in Wednesday season 2

Barry Dort is the new Principal at Nevermore Academy in Wednesday season 2. This is different from Larissa Weems, who was the previous Principal. Dort doesn't like how much Weems cares about Normies, especially when she hired Marilyn Thornhill.

Dort is a traditionalist, unlike Weems, who thought Normies and Outcasts should be together. He strongly believes that the two should be kept apart, as he thinks Nevermore must survive.

His approach is reflected in the new mission statement on the academy's website:

"For over 200 years, Nevermore has stood as a fortress against the normie world. Here, we don't blend to Normie culture; we rise above it."

Despite his strict views, Dort embraces Wednesday Addams, calling her the "hero" who saved the school, a stark contrast to Weems’ initial view of her as a "trouble magnet."

However, Dort's leadership isn't without its flaws. Much like Weems, he is willing to resort to unethical methods to achieve his goals. For example, he threatens Bianca Barclay with the cancellation of her scholarship unless she uses her siren powers to make Morticia call her mother to secure a new donor for the school.

Dort's tactics show that he will stop at nothing to maintain control and fulfill his vision for Nevermore.

The actor behind Barry Dort: Steve Buscemi

Steve Buscemi, who plays Barry Dort, is a well-known actor who has played a wide range of roles in both big-budget and independent films. Buscemi was born on December 13, 1957, and has been working in the business for more than 30 years.

He became famous for his role as Mr. Pink in Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs (1992). His performance made him well-known and positioned him as a character actor.

Buscemi was nominated for a Golden Globe Award and several Emmys for his role as Enoch "Nucky" Thompson on the HBO show Boardwalk Empire, which ran from 2010 to 2014. He is well-liked in both movies and TV shows because he can play complicated, multidimensional roles.

Wednesday season 2 part 1 is available to stream on Netflix.