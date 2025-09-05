Has Netflix confirmed Wednesday Season 3? Details explored

Wednesday Addams returns in Wednesday season 3 (Image via X/@Netflix)

Even before the debut of Season 2, Netflix officially announced back in August 2025 that Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega, will return for a third season. The second season of the critically acclaimed series comprises eight episodes and released in two parts, the first on August 6, 2025, and the second on September 3, 2025.

Wednesday chronicles the life of Wednesday Addams, daughter of Morticia and Gomez Addams. The story follows her making her way through life at the creepy boarding school, Nevermore Academy, and solving a paranormal mystery related to her family's history and other cases.

The latest addition to the Addams Family franchise has been an immediate worldwide success since it debuted in November 2022. Within 90 days of its debut, it became the most-watched series on Netflix ever. It enjoys a rating of 78% among critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and 80% among general audiences.

Release schedule of Wednesday Season 3

She would never leave you hanging.



Wednesday has been officially renewed for Season 3. Season 2 awakens in two weeks. pic.twitter.com/wsmzWHDnjm — Netflix (@netflix) July 23, 2025

As of now, no official release date has been announced for Wednesday Season 3 in the United States. There is currently no official debut date for the series, and neither Netflix nor the production team have disclosed any timetable information. There's a lot of expectation that production will start soon, but specific details like when filming will start or when the episodes would be available on the streaming site are yet to be made public.

Who will be on Wednesday Season 3 cast?

WEDNESDAY ADDAMS IN YOUR AREA??? pic.twitter.com/9FK7MK3TNr — Netflix (@netflix) September 4, 2025

In Wednesday Season 3 Jenna Ortega is set to return as Wednesday Addams, the sharp-witted ideator at the heart of the series. The show's co-creators have also hinted at a more in-depth examination of the Addams family in Season 3, suggesting that important characters like Gomez (Luis Guzmán) and Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) will probably return.

The supporting characters and cast expected to return are:

Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers)

Bianca Barclay (Joy Sunday)

Ajax Petropolus (Georgie Farmer)

Eugene Ottinger (Moosa Mostafa)

Pugsley Addams (Isaac Ordonez)

Isadora “Capri” Capri (Billie Piper)

Deputy Ritchie Santiago (Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo)

Thing (Victor Dorobantu)

Bruno Yuson (Noah B. Taylor)

Agnes DeMille (Evie Templeton)

Grandmama Hester Frump (Joanna Lumley)

What will the third season of Wednesday be about?

While Netflix has not released an official synopsis for Wednesday Season 3, co-creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar have opened up about the future of the series during the renewal announcement, hinting at new mysteries.

In an interview with Netflix’s Tudum, Alfred Gough stated,

"Our goal for season 3 is the same as it is for every season: to make it the best season of Wednesday we possibly can… We want to continue digging deeper into our characters while expanding the world of Nevermore and Wednesday."

"We will be seeing more Addams Family members and learning more family secrets in season 3," added Miles.

The showrunners told Tudum after Wednesday's Season 2 conclusion that Aunt Ophelia's incredible survival - while hiding in Grandma Hester Frump's home - will be a significant plot point in Season 3. The other key mystery that will be addressed is Wednesday’s psychic powers, which she loses earlier in the show. The final vision of Aunt Ophelia suggests her abilities may be returning.

Wednesday letting Tyler live at the end of season 2 is for strategic reasons, which will be further explored in the upcoming days, shared Miles. The Nevermore Academy will also come under new leadership following the death of Principal Weems.

