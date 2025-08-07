Elizabeth Banks quizzes Press Your Luck contestants on skeleton-building mineral in season 6

Press Your Luck host Elizabeth Banks (Image via Getty)

Press Your Luck returned with back-to-back new episodes of season 6 on July 31, 2025.

Hosted by Elizabeth Banks, the episodes followed the usual format where contestants spun the Big Board to win cash, trips, and prizes while avoiding the Whammy.

A highlight moment came when Banks asked the players a themed question involving bones.

As part of the game’s trivia segment, she gave a playful clue saying if she were building skeletons using music groups.

She then followed up with the question,

“If I were building a skeleton out of actual bones, I’d need a whole lot of what?”

Before she could even finish the chemical symbol “Ca,” Harry buzzed in with “Calcium,” which turned out to be the correct answer.

Terry and Taylor also chose the same option when presented with multiple-choice answers.

In addition to the trivia moment, this episode of Press Your Luck included contestants sharing how they felt and which prize they hoped to win.

While two hoped to win a trip to Portugal, another contestant had their eyes on a special prize called the “Big 5-0.”

Elizabeth Banks brings music puns to skeleton question during trivia round in Press Your Luck

During one of the trivia rounds on Press Your Luck season 4 episode 26, host Elizabeth Banks introduced a science-themed question with a musical twist. She joked,

“If I were building skeletons out of music groups, I might use BADFINGER, some SPINAL TAP, or BONE THUGS-N-HARMONY.”

She added,

“And what a bangin’ mixtape that would be.”

She then moved on to the actual question, saying that if she were building a skeleton out of real bones, she would need a large amount of something.

Before she could finish mentioning the mineral’s chemical symbol “Ca,” Harry buzzed in first and answered “Calcium.”

Elizabeth confirmed his answer and continued the question for Terry, listing the multiple-choice options: A) Calcium, B) Carbon, or C) Cadmium. Terry also selected calcium.

When Taylor’s turn came, she too picked calcium as her final answer. All three players were declared correct.

The host then jokingly told the audience not to ask why she was building skeletons in the first place.

The moment added a bit of light humor while highlighting the show’s knowledge-based format in between spins of the Big Board.

Press Your Luck contestants reveal feelings and top prize choices before the game begins

Ahead of the airing of Press Your Luck new episodes, the official Instagram account of the show posted a short clip featuring the contestants, Harry, Terry, and Taylor, responding to questions about their experience.

When asked to describe their feelings in one word, Taylor said she was “ready to win,” Harry responded with “surreal,” and Terry chose the word “blessed.”

The clip gave a glimpse into their mindset before entering the high-stakes game environment.

Another question asked them which prize they hoped to win most from the Big Board.

Both Taylor and Terry wanted to win “Portugal,” a special prize spot that would send the winner on a trip to Lisbon along with an extra spin. Harry, however, picked the “Big 5-0” as his top choice.

This particular prize was introduced in season 5 to celebrate both the show’s 50th episode and Elizabeth Banks’ 50th birthday.

While the game is driven by luck and spin strategy, moments like these show that each contestant enters with specific hopes, be it a dream destination or a milestone bonus.

For continued updates and behind-the-scenes content, viewers are encouraged to follow the show on Instagram at @tvpressyourluck.

Stay tuned for more updates.