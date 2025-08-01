Kaycee climbs to $63K before final spin defeat on Press Your Luck

Press Your Luck host Elizabeth Banks (Image via Getty)

ABC’s Press Your Luck returned with its twelfth episode of season 6 on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

Titled Slay!, the episode featured three contestants, Kaycee, Nieshia, and Wade, competing for high-value prizes while trying to avoid the show’s infamous Whammy.

Hosted by Elizabeth Banks, the game unfolded over multiple rounds of spins, trivia, and bonus board strategy.

Kaycee, a third-grade teacher, quickly gained momentum, accumulating the highest total of the night.

Her gameplay stood out for consistent trivia accuracy and strategic spins, helping her build a total of $63,284 by the end of the main game.

The night’s suspense peaked during the third and final round when Kaycee, after leading for most of the episode, faced a setback.

Despite her strong lead, a Whammy struck early in the bonus game, reducing her total winnings to zero. The audience’s reaction showed how the show is all about risk and reward.

Kaycee finished the episode with no money or prizes, but her gameplay was the most memorable part of the night. Press Your Luck stayed true to its format, mixing planning, surprise moments, and fast-paced fun on ABC’s big game show stage.

Kaycee leads the scoreboard with $63K in main game of Press Your Luck

Kaycee took control of the episode early, showing steady progress in the main game rounds. By answering trivia questions correctly and using her spins wisely, she built a strong lead against Nieshia and Wade.

Her spins landed on big ticket items and large cash totals multiple times, quickly elevating her score beyond $60,000.

As the spins continued, Kaycee remained ahead of her opponents throughout the episode. The format, which rewards careful timing and spin selection, worked in her favor.

Her total at the end of the main game stood at $63,284, making her the top earner of the night before the final round.

During the second half of the episode, host Elizabeth Banks highlighted Kaycee’s consistent winning streak, and the studio crowd reacted positively as her total kept climbing.

While Nieshia and Wade had moments of progress, neither were able to match Kaycee’s pace.

The lead Kaycee held was one of the highest seen in recent episodes of Season 6. The pacing of the episode, from trivia to spin segments, maintained steady tension, culminating in her bonus round entry with a strong cushion.

However, the Whammy remained the final obstacle between her and a potential win.

Whammy ends Kaycee’s run in the bonus round of Press Your Luck

The bonus round opened with Kaycee in a favorable position, ready to build on her $63K total in Press Your Luck. But the third round introduced the Whammy, known for wiping out even the strongest contestants.

In the very first spin of the round, Kaycee landed on a Whammy space, wiping out her accumulated amount.

With the rules allowing only four Whammies per contestant, the immediate setback meant Kaycee’s bonus game was cut short.

Her strong performance in the main game could not carry over to the final board, and the loss of all her winnings marked a dramatic end to the episode.

The episode included a reaction from Banks, who noted the sudden turn in Kaycee’s fortune.

The crowd’s reaction showed how unpredictable Press Your Luck can be. Kaycee’s strong lead and sudden loss were a clear example of how quickly things can change on the show.

Even though she didn’t win, her high score and steady spins made her stand out. Her game was a key part of the episode and created one of the season’s most memorable moments. The Whammy’s timing once again showed how risky the game is.

