Is WNBA's s*x toys incident connected to new memecoin? Crypto group takes accountability amid coach Cheryl Reeve critiquing recent incidents

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever talks with Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty prior to the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The WNBA s*x toys incident may be linked to a cryptocurrency group, according to a spokesperson for Green D*ldo Coin, who told USA Today that they were reportedly causing disruptions at games as a "prank."

They told the media outlet that the intention was to create "viral stunts" to promote their memecoin. The spokesperson also stated that they were inspired to do such things from other sports, saying such pranks have happened at the NFL and in hockey.

For the unversed, the adult toys "prank" began on July 29, 2025, when a person threw a green d*ldo during the Golden State Valkyries and the Atlanta Dream game. Since then, the incident has recurred six times at different WNBA games. The memecoin was launched on July 28, 2025.

The WNBA has released an official statement, asking people not to throw such toys. Basketball player Sophia Cunningham has also asked the same on her X account.

Cheryl Reeve, the head coach of the Minnesota Lynx, told KSTP on August 7, 2025, that the adult toys throwing incident s*xualizes women, and it was done to "hold women down."

Reeve stated that the prank was not funny, and it should not be portrayed that way in any media.

"This has been going on for centuries, the s*xualization of women. This is the latest version of that. And it is not funny, and it should not be the butt of jokes on any radio show, or in print, or in any comments. The s*xualization of women is what is used to hold women down. and this is no different," the head coach stated.

She continued, saying that the WNBA players and coaches were not "the butt of the joke," and that people who engage in such pranks should be held accountable.

"These people that are doing this should be held accountable. We're not the butt of the joke. They are the problem and we need to take action," Cheryl Reeve said.

Green D*ldo Coin's spokesperson claimed the two men arrested for throwing s*x toys at WNBA games were not part of their group

23-year-old Delbert Carver was arrested on July 29 for throwing the adult toy. On August 5, 2025, Kaden Lopez was arrested for doing the same at a WNBA game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Connecticut Suns.

The cryptocurrency group's spokesperson told USA Today that the two men were not part of their group and had nothing to do with their meme coin.

They stated that in the future, they would perform "lighter" and "tasteful" pranks to promote their meme coin.

"Moving forward, we have a lot more pranks, but they're a lot lighter. They're a lot more tasteful. They're with a lot of different branded merch, and it's more or less to keep the dildo being spotted in different places that are high-traffic areas with cameras," they said.

Delbert Carver has told police officers that he threw the s*x toy as a "joke." Similarly, Kaden Lopez, who is 18, told officers that he was influenced by social media and thought it would be "funny" to throw the toy.